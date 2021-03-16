OSSAA wants more say in streaming service hired for NFHS Network events

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is committed to making sure a man who spewed racist speech directed at the Norman High girls basketball team over an open microphone never gets the opportunity again during an OSSAA regular-season or playoff event.
OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson told the Tulsa World that his organization should have more input toward the selection of broadcasters used to live stream postseason events for the NFHS Network, which has an exclusive contract with OSSAA for such presentations.
In that regard, a recommendation will be made to the OSSAA board of directors concerning the organization’s relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward when the board meets on March 24, according to a statement Tuesday by the OSSAA.
Last Thursday, Matt Rowan, owner and operator of Tahlequah-based streaming service OSPN, made racist remarks over a hot microphone directed at the Norman players as they knelt during the National Anthem before their first-round game against Midwest City in the Class 6A basketball state tournament at Sapulpa High School.
Part of the presentation was shared over social media, went viral Friday morning and created a national controversy.
Rowan has since apologized and asked for forgiveness. Meanwhile, Tahlequah High School, which used OSPN to stream Tigers regular-season football and basketball games for the last two years, said in a statement Friday that it had terminated its association with the streaming service.
In a separate statement Friday, the NFHS Network said in a separate statement that it was “sickened” by the comments and had also terminated its association with OSPN.
The OSSAA is in the midst of a 10-year agreement with the NFHS Network, which has exclusive rights to broadcast Oklahoma postseason contests. In an earlier published report, it was estimated the network would pay the OSSAA an estimated $550,000 over the life of the contract.
NFHS Network hires streaming services like OSPN and others, both inside and outside of Oklahoma, to cover OSSAA’s postseason events. Jackson said the OSSAA sometimes has input on these hirings and often does not.
He said the OSSAA did have input on a crew that provided coverage of the Class 4A-3A-2A state tournament in Oklahoma City without incident last weekend.
Jackson said the OSSAA needs more input in the future in vetting such streaming services.
“In view of this incident, we are reviewing how media broadcasts of OSSAA playoff and championship events should be handled, how we can stop incidents like this from occurring again, and how we can keep the organization and our activities strong. We are committed to managing this process in a responsible and sensitive manner,” the release said.
“We again apologize to the Norman High School girls basketball team, their families, and the Norman Public Schools, and deeply regret that these comments were made during an OSSAA-organized playoff event. Although it is difficult to see what is in a person’s heart, we will be working to put measures in place that will help ensure that something like this will not happen again in our activities.”