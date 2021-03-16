OSSAA wants more say in streaming service hired for NFHS Network events

In a separate statement Friday, the NFHS Network said in a separate statement that it was “sickened” by the comments and had also terminated its association with OSPN.

The OSSAA is in the midst of a 10-year agreement with the NFHS Network, which has exclusive rights to broadcast Oklahoma postseason contests. In an earlier published report, it was estimated the network would pay the OSSAA an estimated $550,000 over the life of the contract.

NFHS Network hires streaming services like OSPN and others, both inside and outside of Oklahoma, to cover OSSAA’s postseason events. Jackson said the OSSAA sometimes has input on these hirings and often does not.

He said the OSSAA did have input on a crew that provided coverage of the Class 4A-3A-2A state tournament in Oklahoma City without incident last weekend.

Jackson said the OSSAA needs more input in the future in vetting such streaming services.

“In view of this incident, we are reviewing how media broadcasts of OSSAA playoff and championship events should be handled, how we can stop incidents like this from occurring again, and how we can keep the organization and our activities strong. We are committed to managing this process in a responsible and sensitive manner,” the release said.

“We again apologize to the Norman High School girls basketball team, their families, and the Norman Public Schools, and deeply regret that these comments were made during an OSSAA-organized playoff event. Although it is difficult to see what is in a person’s heart, we will be working to put measures in place that will help ensure that something like this will not happen again in our activities.”

