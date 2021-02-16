OSSAA reschedules postseason swimming, basketball, wrestling events

Winter weather is resulting in more rescheduling of OSSAA postseason basketball, swimming and wrestling events scheduled for this week.
The Class 6A state swim meets scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Jenks have been shifted to Feb. 24-25. The 5A meets will be held as scheduled Monday and Tuesday at Edmond.
Regional wrestling tournaments that were originally scheduled for Feb. 12-13 and then pushed back to start Thursday and then Friday, will now be held on Saturday and Monday. It was announced earlier that the 5A regional was moved to Claremore from Tahlequah -- all other sites remain the same.
Basketball district tournaments that were scheduled Friday and Saturday in 4A-2A have been moved. The Friday games will be played Monday and Saturday games on Tuesday.
Class A and B basketball regionals that were scheduled to start Thursday have been pushed back to Saturday with the tournament games also played on Monday and Tuesday.
Starting times for all events will remain the same on their new dates.
The OSSAA announcement said, "All decisions were made with the health and safety of everyone involved in the contests in mind."
