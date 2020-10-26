OSSAA reopens football rankings window after skewed vote leaves Bixby third in district

For coaches who forgot or failed to vote in the first high school football rankings over the weekend, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is reopening the rankings window.

Only three of eight coaches voted in District 6AII-2, leaving Bixby, ranked No. 1 in statewide polls in the classification, only third in the district — behind Choctaw and Booker T. Washington.

Coaches now may rank from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday to avoid being locked out of subsequent 24-hour rankings periods, set to begin at noon Friday and Nov. 6.

“If they don’t rank this time, then we’re gonna lock ‘em out,” OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley said.

The rankings are one method being used to assure proper postseason seeding within each district in a season marred by cancellations due to the coronavirus.

But if every coach in a district doesn’t vote, seeding easily can be skewed — like what happened in District 6AII-2.

Only Bixby, Bartlesville and Ponca City voted. Each coach is asked to ranks the teams in his district from high to low and may not vote for his own team. First-place votes are worth seven points, second-place votes are worth six points, and on down to one points for a seventh-place vote.