OSSAA releases pairings for softball, fall baseball state tournaments

Kellyville faces Tishomingo at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal game of the 3A fast pitch state tournament.
The OKlahoma Secondary School Activities Association released pairings for the 3A-2A-A-B state tournaments in softball and the Class A and B state tournaments in fall baseball.
First-round and semifinal games in the 3A state tournament will be played Thursday and Friday at The Ballfields at Firelake near Shawnee. Henryetta faces Sulphur at 11 a.m. Thursday and Dewey plays Pocola at 6:30 p.m. in other quarterfinals involving Tulsa-area schools.
The 2A and A softball tournaments open Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Class B first-round games will be played at Firelake and all four championship games will be Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium.
In Class A, defending champion Morrison plays Sterling at 11 a.m. Thursday and Fairland, a 2019 semifinalist, plays Caddo at 6:30 p.m. Morrison defeated Fairland 1-0 in last year's semifinals and went on to beat Tushka in the championship game.
The state baseball tournaments open with first-round and semifinal games at Oklahoma City's Dolese Park for Class A teams and Edmond Santa Fe for Class B schools.
Both state baseball finals will be played Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Class 3A Fast Pitch
First-round and semifinal games at The Ballfields at Firelake (Shawnee), Field 3; championship, USA Hall of Fame Stadium (OKC), Field 1.
THURSDAY
Henryetta vs. Sulphur, 11 a.m.; Kellyville vs. Tishomingo, 1:30 p.m.; Chisholm vs. Washington, 4 p.m.; Dewey vs. Pocola, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Kellyville/Tishomingo winner vs. Henryetta/Sulphur winner, noon; Dewey/Pocola winner vs. Chisholm/Washington winner, 2:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A Fast Pitch
First-round and semifinal games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium (OKC), Field 4; championship, Field 1.
THURSDAY
Stroud vs. Amber-Pocasset, 11 a.m.; Oktaha vs. Dale, 1:30 p.m.; Silo vs. Hobart, 4 p.m.; Wyandotte vs. Latta, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Stroud/Amber-Pocasset winner vs. Okataha/Dale winner, 10:30 a.m.; Silo/Hobart winner vs. Wyandotta/Latta winner, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 4 p.m.
Class A Fast Pitch
First-round and semifinal games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium (OKC), Field 3; championship, Field 1.
THURSDAY
Sterling vs. Morrison, 11 a.m.; Ripley vs. Mooreland, 1:30 p.m.; Binger-Oney vs. Stuart, 4 p.m.; Fairland vs. Caddo, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Ripley/Mooreland winner vs. Sterling/Morrison winner, noon; Binger/Stuart winner vs. Fairland/Caddo winner, 2:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 1:30 p.m.
Class B Fast Pitch
First-round and semifinal games at The Ballfields at Firelake (Shawnee), Field 1; championship, USA Hall of Fame Stadium, Field 1 (Oklahoma City),
THURSDAY
Roff vs. Whitesboro, 11 a.m.; Leedey vs. Hammon, 1:30 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Moss, 4 p.m.; Kowa vs. Cyril, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Leedey/Hammon winner vs. Roff/Whitesboro, 11 a.m.; Kowa/Cyril winner vs. Red Oak/Moss winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 11 a.m.
Class A Fall Baseball
First-round and semifinal games at Dolese Park; championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
THURSDAY
Oktaha vs. Canute, 10 a.m.; Rattan vs. Byng, 1 p.m.; Vici vs. Fort Cobb/Broxton, 4 p.m.; Silo vs. Dale, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Oktaha/Canute winner vs. Rattan/Byng winner, 11 a.m.; Silo/Dale winner vs. Vici/Fort Cobb winner, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 12:05 p.m.
Class B Fall Baseball
First-round and semifinal games at Edmond Santa Fe High School; championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
THURSDAY
Red Oak vs. New Lima, 10 a.m.; Asher vs. Varnum, 1 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 4 p.m.; Tupelo vs. Roff, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Red Oak/New Lima winner vs. Asher/Varnum winner, 11 a.m.; Whitesboro/Lookeba-Sickles winner vs. Roff/Tupelo winner, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 3 p.m.
