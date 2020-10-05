OSSAA releases pairings for softball, fall baseball state tournaments

Kellyville faces Tishomingo at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal game of the 3A fast pitch state tournament.

The OKlahoma Secondary School Activities Association released pairings for the 3A-2A-A-B state tournaments in softball and the Class A and B state tournaments in fall baseball.

First-round and semifinal games in the 3A state tournament will be played Thursday and Friday at The Ballfields at Firelake near Shawnee. Henryetta faces Sulphur at 11 a.m. Thursday and Dewey plays Pocola at 6:30 p.m. in other quarterfinals involving Tulsa-area schools.

The 2A and A softball tournaments open Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Class B first-round games will be played at Firelake and all four championship games will be Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium.

In Class A, defending champion Morrison plays Sterling at 11 a.m. Thursday and Fairland, a 2019 semifinalist, plays Caddo at 6:30 p.m. Morrison defeated Fairland 1-0 in last year's semifinals and went on to beat Tushka in the championship game.

The state baseball tournaments open with first-round and semifinal games at Oklahoma City's Dolese Park for Class A teams and Edmond Santa Fe for Class B schools.