OSSAA releases pairings for softball, fall baseball state tournaments

Sand Springs softball

Sand Springs' JoLee McNally makes contact in a game against Jenks earlier this season. The OSSAA announced pairings Monday for the 3A-2A-A-B fast pitch state tournaments and A-B baseball state tournaments. Class 6A-5A-4A schools like Sand Springs and others will continue at the regional level of competition this week. SHAWN HEIN/Sand Springs Leader

Kellyville faces Tishomingo at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal game of the 3A fast pitch state tournament.

The OKlahoma Secondary School Activities Association released pairings for the 3A-2A-A-B state tournaments in softball and the Class A and B state tournaments in fall baseball.

First-round and semifinal games in the 3A state tournament will be played Thursday and Friday at The Ballfields at Firelake near Shawnee. Henryetta faces Sulphur at 11 a.m. Thursday and Dewey plays Pocola at 6:30 p.m. in other quarterfinals involving Tulsa-area schools.

The 2A and A softball tournaments open Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Class B first-round games will be played at Firelake and all four championship games will be Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium.

In Class A, defending champion Morrison plays Sterling at 11 a.m. Thursday and Fairland, a 2019 semifinalist, plays Caddo at 6:30 p.m. Morrison defeated Fairland 1-0 in last year's semifinals and went on to beat Tushka in the championship game.

The state baseball tournaments open with first-round and semifinal games at Oklahoma City's Dolese Park for Class A teams and Edmond Santa Fe for Class B schools.

Both state baseball finals will be played Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Class 3A Fast Pitch

First-round and semifinal games at The Ballfields at Firelake (Shawnee), Field 3; championship, USA Hall of Fame Stadium (OKC), Field 1.

THURSDAY

Henryetta vs. Sulphur, 11 a.m.; Kellyville vs. Tishomingo, 1:30 p.m.; Chisholm vs. Washington, 4 p.m.; Dewey vs. Pocola, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Kellyville/Tishomingo winner vs. Henryetta/Sulphur winner, noon; Dewey/Pocola winner vs. Chisholm/Washington winner, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Fast Pitch

First-round and semifinal games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium (OKC), Field 4; championship, Field 1.

THURSDAY

Stroud vs. Amber-Pocasset, 11 a.m.; Oktaha vs. Dale, 1:30 p.m.; Silo vs. Hobart, 4 p.m.; Wyandotte vs. Latta, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Stroud/Amber-Pocasset winner vs. Okataha/Dale winner, 10:30 a.m.; Silo/Hobart winner vs. Wyandotta/Latta winner, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 4 p.m.

Class A Fast Pitch

First-round and semifinal games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium (OKC), Field 3; championship, Field 1.

THURSDAY

Sterling vs. Morrison, 11 a.m.; Ripley vs. Mooreland, 1:30 p.m.; Binger-Oney vs. Stuart, 4 p.m.; Fairland vs. Caddo,  6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Ripley/Mooreland winner vs. Sterling/Morrison winner, noon; Binger/Stuart winner vs. Fairland/Caddo winner, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

Class B Fast Pitch

First-round and semifinal games at The Ballfields at Firelake (Shawnee), Field 1; championship, USA Hall of Fame Stadium, Field 1 (Oklahoma City),

THURSDAY

Roff vs. Whitesboro, 11 a.m.; Leedey vs. Hammon, 1:30 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Moss, 4 p.m.; Kowa vs. Cyril, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Leedey/Hammon winner vs. Roff/Whitesboro, 11 a.m.; Kowa/Cyril winner vs. Red Oak/Moss winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 11 a.m.

Class A Fall Baseball

First-round and semifinal games at Dolese Park; championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

THURSDAY

Oktaha vs. Canute, 10 a.m.; Rattan vs. Byng, 1 p.m.; Vici vs. Fort Cobb/Broxton, 4 p.m.; Silo vs. Dale, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Oktaha/Canute winner vs. Rattan/Byng winner, 11 a.m.; Silo/Dale winner vs. Vici/Fort Cobb winner, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 12:05 p.m.

Class B Fall Baseball

First-round and semifinal games at Edmond Santa Fe High School; championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

THURSDAY

Red Oak vs. New Lima, 10 a.m.; Asher vs. Varnum, 1 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 4 p.m.; Tupelo vs. Roff, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Red Oak/New Lima winner vs. Asher/Varnum winner, 11 a.m.; Whitesboro/Lookeba-Sickles winner vs. Roff/Tupelo winner, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 3 p.m.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

