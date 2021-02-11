OSSAA releases 6A-5A postseason basketball brackets

Here are pairings for the 6A-5A basketball postseason, announced Thursday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Sapulpa, Tahlequah and Coweta girls and Memorial, Bishop Kelley, Will Rogers, Sapulpa and Coweta boys will host 5A regionals.
Postseason play begins with girls regional first-round games on Feb. 25 and boys regional first-round games on Feb. 26.
Class 6A Girls East
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 25. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 1:30 p.m., Feb. 27.
Region 1 at Edmond North: Muskogee vs. Putnam West, 6 p.m.; Enid vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Midwest City: B.T. Washington vs. Stillwater, 6 p.m.; Owasso vs. Midwest City, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Bixby: Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Memorial, 6 p.m.; Jenks vs. Bixby, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Union: Sand Springs vs. Ponca City, 6 p.m.; Union vs. Bartlesville, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4 and 6, sites TBA
Class 6A Girls West
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 25. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 1:30 p.m., Feb. 27.
Region 1 at Norman: Edmond Santa Fe vs. Putnam City, 6 p.m.; Norman vs. U.S. Grant, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Moore: Lawton vs. Putnam North, 6 p.m.; Moore vs. Del City, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Choctaw: Westmoore vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 6 p.m.; Choctaw vs. Southmoore, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Mustang: Norman North vs. Yukon, 6 p.m.; Mustang vs. OKC Northwest, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4 and 6, sites TBA
Class 6A Boys East
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 26. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 27.
Region 1 at Del City: Union vs. Putnam West, 6 p.m.; Del City vs. Ponca City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Broken Arrow: Jenks vs. Sand Springs, 6 p.m.; Broken Arrow vs. Enid, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Norman North: Bartlesville vs. Midwest City, 6 p.m.; Stillwater vs. Norman North, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Owasso: Muskogee vs. Bixby, 6 p.m.; Owasso vs. B.T. Washington, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 5-6, sites TBA
Class 6A Boys West
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 26. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 27.
Region 1 at Edmond Memorial: Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest, 6 p.m.; Edmond Memorial vs. U.S. Grant, 6 p.m.
Region 2 at Edmond Santa Fe: Choctaw vs. Yukon, 6 p.m.; Lawton vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Putnam North: Mustang vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 6 p.m.; Putnam City vs. Putnam North, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Edmond North: Moore vs. Westmoore, 6 p.m.; Norman vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 5-6, sites TBA
Class 5A Girls East
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 25. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 1:30 p.m., Feb. 27.
Region 1 at Sapulpa: McAlester vs. Memorial, 6 p.m.; Sapulpa vs. East Central, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Coweta: Claremore vs. Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.; Coweta vs. Glenpool, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at El Reno: Bishop Kelley vs Pryor, 6 p.m.; El Reno vs. Nathan Hale, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Tahlequah: Will Rogers vs. Collinsville, 6 p.m.; Edison vs. Tahlequah, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4 and 6, sites TBA
Class 5A Girls West
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 25. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 1:30 p.m., Feb. 27.
Region 1 at Piedmont: Duncan vs. Lawton Eisenmhower, 7 p.m.; Piedmont, bye.
Region 2 at Ardmore: Shawnee vs. Durant, 6 p.m.; Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Lawton MacArthur: Guthrie vs. Noble, 6 p.m.; Santa Fe South vs. Lawton Mac, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Carl Albert: Guymon vs. Altus, 6 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Carl Albert, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4 and 6, sites TBA
Class 5A Boys East
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 26. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 27.
Region 1 at Memorial: Pryor vs. Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.; Memorial, bye.
Region 2 at Will Rogers: Collinsville vs. Shawnee, 6 p.m.; Will Rogers vs. Nathan Hale, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Sapulpa: Claremore vs. Tahlequah, 6 p.m.; Durant vs. Sapulpa, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Bishop Kelley: Edison vs. East Central, 6 p.m.; McAlester vs. Bishop Kelley, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 5-6, sites TBA
Class 5A Boys West
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 26. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 27.
Region 1 at Lawton MacArthur: Noble vs. Duncan, 6 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. MacArthur, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at OKC Southeast: El Reno vs. Santa Fe South, 6 p.m.; Piedmont vs. OKC Southeast, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Coweta: Glenpool vs. Lawton Eisenhower, 6 p.m.; Coweta vs. Guymon, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Carl Albert: Ardmore vs. Guthrie, 6 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. Altus, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 5-6, sites TBA