OSSAA: Playoff teams felled by the coronavirus could lose out

Under new policies adopted for the Covid season, approved cancellations do not result in forfeits, but they could play havoc with district football standings where teams within a district do not play the same number of games.

A new tiebreaker formula was approved last month that priorotizes total district wins over district winning percentage. One concern is that a stronger team plays a minimum number of games because of cancellations while a weaker team might win more games and end up with a higher playoff seed. In a drastic case, the stronger team could be eliminated altogether.

But Jackson said the policy continues to be under scrutiny, is “subject to change," and could be tweaked "as we get deeper into the season and see what problems arise.”

Jackson was asked if he was more confident today than he was two months ago that the fall season would continue to proceed as scheduled.

“I can’t (say that) because of positive (coronavirus) cases seem to stay steady at a high rate and several schools are being impacted by high cases. I don’t know if I’m more confident than I was earlier,” he said.

For now, he said, “we’re gonna go on, but I sure wish these numbers would go the other direction.”