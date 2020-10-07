OSSAA: Playoff teams felled by the coronavirus could lose out

What happens if a school qualifies for one of the state tournaments sanctioned by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, but is unable to play in the first round, due to quarantining or other coronavirus issues?
That team might be out of luck, OSSAA director David Jackson said Wednesday in a Q-and-A Zoom teleconference with the media.
“I couldn’t give you an exact answer on that, other than unless it was multiple teams impacted, we’re probably gonna go on, and we’ve notified the (member) schools of that,” Jackson said.
State tournaments open Thursday in fast pitch softball and fall baseball and the 4A-3A voilleyball state tournaments open Friday. The 6A-5A volleyball tournaments are set for Oct. 19-20.
“In general, if we’ve got one team that couldn’t play, I don’t know that we would hold up (an) entire classification,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he regretted the high rate of football cancellations — about 22 to 25 games per week, or about 14 percent of the full schedule.
“We hate that it’s happening, but it’s something we can’t avoid,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to make sure those teams that are having to cancel because of Covid are not penalized for that.”
In other years, forfeiting a district game in football, baseball and fast pitch and slow pitch softball resulted in that school being out of the ploayoff picture altogether.
Under new policies adopted for the Covid season, approved cancellations do not result in forfeits, but they could play havoc with district football standings where teams within a district do not play the same number of games.
A new tiebreaker formula was approved last month that priorotizes total district wins over district winning percentage. One concern is that a stronger team plays a minimum number of games because of cancellations while a weaker team might win more games and end up with a higher playoff seed. In a drastic case, the stronger team could be eliminated altogether.
But Jackson said the policy continues to be under scrutiny, is “subject to change," and could be tweaked "as we get deeper into the season and see what problems arise.”
Jackson was asked if he was more confident today than he was two months ago that the fall season would continue to proceed as scheduled.
“I can’t (say that) because of positive (coronavirus) cases seem to stay steady at a high rate and several schools are being impacted by high cases. I don’t know if I’m more confident than I was earlier,” he said.
For now, he said, “we’re gonna go on, but I sure wish these numbers would go the other direction.”
Jackson said winter sports will continue as scheduled. He admitted that the OSSAA considered pushing winter sports off to the spring semester, as other states have done. But, he said, "as we talked to some of the medical expert … none of them could point to anything that (told) us the spring is gonna be any better than the fall, so we decided to go on."
The idea of placing all 16 teams in each of the 6A football classifications into the postseason has been discussed, he said, along with many other ideas. The 6A classes each have an extra weekend built into their schedule, with two weeks between the semifinals and championship games.
Jackson said the OSSAA has considered extending the football season for nonplayoff teams by giving them “until our playoffs end” to match games with one another to fill a full schedule.
High school football: Week 6's top games include Metro Christian-Beggs; Vian-Cascia Hall; Sand Springs-BTW
Week 6 high school football
1. District 2A-7: No. 5 Metro Christian (3-2, 2-0) at No. 3 Beggs (3-1, 2-0)
2019 Class 2A football semifinal
2018 Class 2A semifinals
Key players for Beggs
Key players for Metro Christian
Quotables
2. 2A-5: No. 1 Vian (5-0, 2-0) at No. 7 Cascia Hall (4-1, 2-0)
Key players for Vian
Key players for Cascia Hall
Series history:
3. 6AII-2: No. 8 Sand Springs (4-1, 2-0) at No. 5 Booker T. Washington (3-2, 1-1)
Notables for BTW vs Sand Springs
Notables for BTW vs Sand Springs (continued)
Series history:
4. 6AI-II: No. 5 Union (0-4, 0-1) at No. 7 Mustang (3-2, 1-1)
Notable:
Series history:
5. 6AII-2: No. 4 Choctaw (3-2, 2-0) at No. 1 Bixby (4-0, 1-0)
Series history:
Best of the rest: 5A-4: No. 4 Collinsville (5-0, 2-0) at Claremore (4-1, 2-0)
Best of the rest: 5A-3: No. 6 Coweta (4-1, 2-0) at East Central (3-1, 1-1)
Best of the rest: 6AI-2: Edmond North (1-3, 1-1) at No. 1 Owasso (5-0, 2-0)
Best of the rest: 2A-8: Sperry (3-2, 2-0) at No. 6 Adair (4-1, 2-0)
Cancelled: 3A-4: Vinita (4-1, 2-0) at No. 3 Holland Hall (5-0, 2-0)
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
Video: Barry Lewis and Luke Slabaugh break down Week 5
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!