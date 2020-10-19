OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all

What if they gave a playoff series and everybody came? It apparently could happen in Oklahoma high school football in 2020.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is opening postseason play to "all schools that desire an opportunity," because of the high number of district football games postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.
In a message Monday to district administrators and athletic directors, OSSAA football chairman Mike Whaley wrote:
“Due to the number of canceled district games, we will make some changes in the 2020 football playoff series to allow all schools that desire an opportunity to be in the initial playoff round.
"A document detailing these changes will post on the football page of the OSSAA website Tuesday morning after 9 a.m. … a Zoom meeting to clarify the information regarding the playoff changes will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m.,” the message continued.
Cancellations and postponements this season have made it difficult to assure fairness in determining postseason seedings in districts where not every team has played the same number of district games.
Roughly one-eighth of the games have been cancelled or postponed through the first four weeks of district play. Jenks postponed a key game against Edmond Santa Fe last Friday and there is no guarantee it will be rescheduled. Holland Hall’s game at Jay this coming Friday has been canceled.
Whaley’s message to administrators contained a link to the Zoom meeting that may be shared with other administrators within a district. It states that the 10 a.m. meeting is not open to the public.
A media teleconference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The message does not detail any new proposal for seeding teams within a district or the procedure for breaking ties in the standings. Presumably, that and other topics will be clarified Tuesday.
On Sept. 18, the OSSAA put forward a new tiebreaker formula prioritizing numbers of wins (over winning percentage) and average marginal points (over total marginal points).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!