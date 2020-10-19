OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all

What if they gave a playoff series and everybody came? It apparently could happen in Oklahoma high school football in 2020.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is opening postseason play to "all schools that desire an opportunity," because of the high number of district football games postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.

In a message Monday to district administrators and athletic directors, OSSAA football chairman Mike Whaley wrote:

“Due to the number of canceled district games, we will make some changes in the 2020 football playoff series to allow all schools that desire an opportunity to be in the initial playoff round.

"A document detailing these changes will post on the football page of the OSSAA website Tuesday morning after 9 a.m. … a Zoom meeting to clarify the information regarding the playoff changes will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m.,” the message continued.

Cancellations and postponements this season have made it difficult to assure fairness in determining postseason seedings in districts where not every team has played the same number of district games.