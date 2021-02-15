OSSAA mat regionals moved back from Thursday to Friday; 5A regional at Tahlequah moved to Claremore

Postponed from last weekend, regional wrestling tournaments have been pushed back an extra day, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association confirmed Monday.

Additionally, the 5A tournament scheduled at Tahlequah has been moved to Claremore because of a weekend conflict for the Tigers, OSSAA wrestling chairman Todd Goolsby said.

Action is now due to begin at 11 a.m. Friday with the first seven weights at each site. The second seven weights will be wrestled on Saturday at each site.

Tournaments are scheduled at Broken Arrow and Mustang in 6A; Claremore and Duncan in 5A; Skiatook and Clinton in 4A; and Blackwell and Plainview in 3A.

The top five placers in each weight division at each regional qualifies for the state tournaments in Oklahoma City, Feb. 26 (5A-4A boys) and Feb. 27 (6A-3A boys).

Qualifiers for the girls state tournament, Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City, were set in tournaments at Broken Arrow and Norman last week.

