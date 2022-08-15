OSSAA exploring future NIL legislation for high school athletes

Typed across the sixth page of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s rule book is a simple heading.

Rule 5 – Amateurism and Awards.

After that, things aren’t as simple. There are caveats and clauses. Subheadings and sections. Almost a page and a half is dedicated to monetary compensation for high school student-athletes.

But, the premise is simple. No high school student-athletes in Oklahoma can receive monetary compensation for their performance.

“This Association endorses the general principle of amateur athletics that prompts an individual to participate in physical activity solely for personal pleasure and satisfaction,” the first sentence of the rule reads.

But, as NIL continues dominating college athletics, its affects slowly are seeping down to high school landscape. Currently, 14 states allow high school student-athletes to profit off NIL, while a handful of others remain unsure because of a lack of clarity in legislation.

So, the OSSAA plans to adapt.

During the association’s latest board meeting, NIL was again discussed, with the implication that future legislation could be passed. In a press release, the OSSAA said it will work with member schools to develop a strategy appropriate for the state and its high school students.

“We’re just trying to react to what’s happening,” said Mike Whaley, the associate director of the OSSAA. “Our thought process is NIL at the college level obviously will trickle down to the secondary level and it would be appropriate for us to have something in place when it starts to impact the children participating at OSSAA member schools.”

During a trip to San Antonio this summer for the National High School Federation, OSSAA board members noticed how NIL affected other states’ high school associations, and decided to begin exploring options.

Whaley said the membership isn’t interested in changing its amateur rules, wanting any future NIL legislation to remain separate.

“Our staff and the board is interested in trying to make sure we’ve got something in place so that folks interested in NIL can feel like they’re doing it appropriately and can maintain their eligibility within the OSSAA membership schools,” Whaley said.

There isn’t a timeline for when rules could be implemented, with Whaley saying it is difficult dealing with something the association hasn’t dealt with before.

“We don’t have an NIL policy to fall back on, so we’ll be watching and looking at what other folks are doing and see what our membership is interested in doing,” he said. “That’s how we’ll put it together.”