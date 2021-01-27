OSSAA: Earlier starts predicted for basketball state tournaments due to coronavirus concerns

In a potentially dramatic departure from past years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high school basketball state tournaments could start earlier in the week than normal.
Tournaments could begin as early as Tuesday of the scheduled week, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association director David Jackson said in a media teleconference Wednesday.
In most years, the three-round state tournaments in all seven classifications are held Thursday through Saturday, spaced out over two weekends.
But that may not be the case in 2021 because of limitations imposed on the OSSAA that include not as many schools wanting to host over concerns about the coronavirus, as happened in the football playoffs.
“Without giving specific details, we’re probably going to be playing games throughout the week and that could start as early as Tuesday,” Jackson said.
“We are limited in the number of facilities that we have. We’re looking to be at our main site more days than we have been in the past. Right now, our plan is to start Tuesday and hopefully we can get that (plan) posted on our website in the next week,” he said
The Class A and B state tournaments are scheduled for March 4-6, headquartered at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. The 2A-3A-4A state tournaments are set for March 11-13 at the same site and the 6A-5A tournaments are set for March 11-13 in Tulsa.
Extra days between games could mean extended hotel time for some participating schools, but Jackson said "hopefully those schools could travel back and forth."
Last year's tournaments for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A were postponed on March 12, less than two hours before first-round games were scheduled to begin, and eventually canceled altogether.
Jackson used the teleconference to lay out coronavirus protocols to be in place for the district, regional and area basketball tournaments and the state wrestling, girls wrestling and dual state championships.
Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Games in afternoon basketball sessions will begin at 1 and 3 p.m. and games in the evening sessions will begin at 6 and 8 p.m., providing extra time between games for clearing the arena and disinfecting.
Arenas must be cleared and cleaned between games unless the same teams are playing in both contests. Anyone seeking to re-enter for the second game of a session must present his ticket stub from the first game or show a stamp from the hosting school.
Jackson said the OSSAA accepts that disinfectant and the personnel needed to apply it likely will result in additional costs for hosting schools and plans to share that cost.
Under an executive order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt a few weeks ago, crowd capacity for indoor sporting activities is limited to four spectators per participant. Jackson said the OSSAA is "looking for (clarification) for capacity limitation and we are hoping we can achieve 50% capacity (for each arena)."
The OSSAA's protocol release states that the association is currently in discussion with the governor’s office and the State Department of Health regarding capacity levels.
Most high schools in the Tulsa are have limited capacity to between 25% and 35% for most of the season. The Tulsa Public Schools allow two spectators per participant.