OSSAA: Earlier starts predicted for basketball state tournaments due to coronavirus concerns

In a potentially dramatic departure from past years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high school basketball state tournaments could start earlier in the week than normal.

Tournaments could begin as early as Tuesday of the scheduled week, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association director David Jackson said in a media teleconference Wednesday.

In most years, the three-round state tournaments in all seven classifications are held Thursday through Saturday, spaced out over two weekends.

But that may not be the case in 2021 because of limitations imposed on the OSSAA that include not as many schools wanting to host over concerns about the coronavirus, as happened in the football playoffs.

“Without giving specific details, we’re probably going to be playing games throughout the week and that could start as early as Tuesday,” Jackson said.

“We are limited in the number of facilities that we have. We’re looking to be at our main site more days than we have been in the past. Right now, our plan is to start Tuesday and hopefully we can get that (plan) posted on our website in the next week,” he said