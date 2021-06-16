OSSAA demands probationary period for NFHS Network

David Rudolph, CEO of PlayOn! Sports, and Mark Koski, CEO of NFHS Network, attended Wednesday’s meeting. It was seen partly as a gesture of goodwill and partly to assure board members that their issues were being addressed.

PlayOn! Sports is the economic engine driving the network that was founded in 2008 and now has working agreements with high school associations in 47 states.

“Despite the challenges, I’m confident we’ve been good partners over the past seven years and intend to be ever better partners over the term of service,” Rudolph said.

He said the March 11 racial remarks and resulting national firestorm caused, “probably one of the lowest points in my professional career. I was angry, disappointed, frustrated and shocked. No one deserves to have things like that said about them, least of all children. … Those comments are 100% opposed to what (NFHS) Network was created for and what I stand for.”

Yes, the network was more a than little remiss in terms of technical issues over the past nine months, Rudolph said. But that was largely due to an unforeseen explosion in growth.