OSSAA demands probationary period for NFHS Network

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association wants to continue working with the NFHS Network to live stream Oklahoma high school postseason athletic contests.
But it has to be a two-way street, the OSSAA’s board of directors said.
The directors voted 8-2 Wednesday to demand a one-year probationary period in which the network would resolve certain issues or allow the OSSAA to walk away from a contract that won’t expire until 2028.
OSSAA attorney Mark Grossman said the NFHS Network could agree to the demands or simply ignore them, which might lead to months of legal wrangling.
The sides have been in discussions since March when an announcer hired by the network directed racial slurs toward members of the Norman High girls basketball in a streaming telecast before a Class 6A state tournament game at Sapulpa High School.
But a rift has opened over what the OSSAA sees as recurring disruptions in service to subscribers and inadequate responses to calls for technical support.
Following its April meeting, the OSSAA board notified NFHS Network of what it considers a breach of contract. The network shot back with a letter of its own.
Jenks superintendent Dr. Stacey Butterfield described that letter as being “dismissive of our issues and a little offensive.”
David Rudolph, CEO of PlayOn! Sports, and Mark Koski, CEO of NFHS Network, attended Wednesday’s meeting. It was seen partly as a gesture of goodwill and partly to assure board members that their issues were being addressed.
PlayOn! Sports is the economic engine driving the network that was founded in 2008 and now has working agreements with high school associations in 47 states.
“Despite the challenges, I’m confident we’ve been good partners over the past seven years and intend to be ever better partners over the term of service,” Rudolph said.
He said the March 11 racial remarks and resulting national firestorm caused, “probably one of the lowest points in my professional career. I was angry, disappointed, frustrated and shocked. No one deserves to have things like that said about them, least of all children. … Those comments are 100% opposed to what (NFHS) Network was created for and what I stand for.”
Yes, the network was more a than little remiss in terms of technical issues over the past nine months, Rudolph said. But that was largely due to an unforeseen explosion in growth.
To the 2,000 schools being served by the network over its first 12 months in existence, another 5,000 were added. Naturally, a support staff of 15 were woefully unprepared for the avalanche of issues that came with the rapid growth, Rudolph said.
He said the network now has a support staff of 150 and a goal of 200 by September. The network is trying harder, he said.
But how can the OSSAA be assured that improvement will come? That’s what the board pointedly asked Rudolph. It led to consideration of a probationary period and, eventually, a motion from Durant superintendent Duane Meredith.
“I would hope that if we’re sitting here at this time next year (and nothing has changed), I would hope the network would say, `Maybe we need to let your guys go,’” Merideth said.
The OSSAA needs the NFHS Network, executive director David Jackson said.
“The relationship we have … has provided our schools with the kind and amount of exposure that is not gonna happen anywhere else,” Jackson said. “We’ve had technical issues, off and on, but in general terms, the amount of exposure being brought to high school activities and the number of events broadcast since the inception of our contract, it’s a number that wouldn’t be matched without this relationship.”
Preston superintendent Mark Hudson asked, “Why can’t we just resolve these differences and move forward? To do away with NFHS and start all over from ground zero, I can’t imagine how monumental a task that would be.”
KIPP application delayed
KIPP Tulsa High School will have to wait at least one more year for provisional OSSAA membership.
OSSAA executive director David Jackson praised KIPP administrators for cooperating fully in the application process. But he said concerns were raised when the Tulsa charter high school failed to complete its girls basketball schedule during the 2020-21 season.
“(Board policy) discusses briefly having a history of being able to complete a season as scheduled. With those participation numbers, it leaves a little uncertainty,” Jackson said.
Donterrio Marzett, KIPP high school principal, said members of the girls basketball team were unable to participate because of COVID-19 issues and increased family responsibilities.
“I’ve literally seen girls on Zoom calls holding babies in their arms,” he said.
He said the school has conducted basketball tryouts for 2021-22 and expects to have eight or nine girls.
KIPP has plans for its first senior class this fall and expects a varsity enrollment (grades nine through 12) of about 250.