OSSAA board shoots down basketball shot clock; looks at private-public changes

A shot clock won't be coming anytime soon to state high school basketball games.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Board of Directors during its monthly meeting rejected in an 8-7 vote a motion to adopt a 35-second shot clock in Classes 6A-3A starting in the 2024-25 season.

The OSSAA staff recommended the shot clock in the higher classes after a survey showed that a majority of those coaches were in support of the clock. There wasn't that support in the lower classes.

In another development, the OSSAA will send out a survey to its members regarding potential changes to Rule 14.

Since 2011, OSSAA Rule 14 has addressed the perceived disparity between public and private schools by forcing the privates to play a classification higher than normal, based on prolonged success at a lower level.

Among options for changes would be a playoff separation plan for football only; a separation plan involving all sports; tweaking the current success plan that results in private schools playing above their average daily membership numbers based on recent success in football only; tweaking the success plan for all sports; and no changes. If a football playoff separation plan was adopted, it would occur after public and private schools played together in the same district during the regular season.

The success adjustment plan tweaking could result in the least successful public school teams moving down a class when a private school team moves up. Now, when the success plan moves up a team, such as was the case last week in basketball when Holland Hall was shifted from 4A to 5A, the team that moved from 5A to 4A was Ardmore, due to its ADM numbers, not its lack of success.

In football, there is a cap on a successful team being moved only as high as 5A. That could be modified to 6AII. When Rule 14 was established in 2011, 6A had not been split -- that did not occur until 2014. Also, the restriction of only moving up one class from a school's ADM numbers could be removed.

Also under consideration in basketball, both the boys and girls teams from a school wouldn't be coupled anymore and both have to move up unless both teams' success would warrant that to occur.