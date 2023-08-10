OKLAHOMA CITY — A now imminent wave of realignment within the current landscape of Oklahoma high school sports was announced Wednesday morning.
The OSSAA Board of Directors gathered, approving a variety of changes to the current formatting of, most notably featuring the introduction of 12 high school football classes and splits in Class A and Class B. Each impending ramification will take place at the commencement of the 2024-25 athletic season and will carry over into the 2025-26 year.
Proposals for each respective sport regarding changes to various classifications were unanimously approved 11-0.
“We’re very happy and rather pleased with the progress we made today as a board,” OSAA Executive Director David Jackson told the Tulsa World. “I – and I am sure the rest of my colleagues (at the OSSAA) – feel as if the progress made today will work out in the best interest of our schools and their coaches, student-athletes and the parents.”
People are also reading…
Below are the newly introduced Oklahoma high school football classes:
Note: the finalization of the 6A districts is pending approval until the OSSAA Board of Director’s next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Multiple errors were found in the original presentation Wednesday morning, which featured the proposed classes for the 2024-25 athletic year.
6A-I
District 1: Bixby, Jenks, Edmond North, Enid, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Southmoore
District 2: Owasso, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Westmoore, Norman, Union, Yukon
6A-II
District 1: Deer Creek, Choctaw, Bishop McGuinness, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton, Putnam City, Putnam City North, U.S. Grant
District 2: Stillwater, Capitol Hill, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Northwest Classen, Piedmont, Ponca City, Sand Springs
District 1: Midwest City, Del City, Altus, Duncan, Elgin, Lawton MacArthur, Southeast, Western Heights
District 2: Carl Albert, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, John Marshall, Noble, Putnam City West, Shawnee
District 3: Bishop Kelley, Sapulpa, Coweta, Durant, East Central, Edison, Glenpool, McAlester
District 4: Tahlequah, Booker T. Washington, Claremore, Collinsville, Grove, Pryor, Will Rogers, Tulsa Memorial
District 1: Chickasha, Cashe, Classen SAS, Clinton, Elk City, Newcastle, Heritage Hall, Weatherford
District 2: Blanchard, Ardmore, Bethany, Cushing, Harrah, Madill, Tecumseh, Tuttle
District 3: Wagoner, Catoosa, Fort Gibson, Lincoln Christian, McLain, Miami, Oologah-Talala, Skiatook
District 4: Ada, Broken Bow, Hilldale, Holland Hall, Nathan Hale, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell
District 1: Seminole, Anadarko, Kingfisher, McLoud, North Rock Creek, Perkins-Tryon, Purcell, Woodward
District 2: Marlow, Bridge Creek, Dickson, Douglass, Lone Grove, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur
District 3: Central, Checotah, Eufaula, Muldrow, Locust Grove, Mannford, Metro Christian, Stigler
District 4: Bristow, Berryhill, Claremore Sequoyah, Cleveland, Dewey, Jay, Verdigris, Vinita
2A-I
District 1: Bethel, Blackwell, Millwood, Cassady, Chisholm, Crossings Christian, Jones, Star Spencer
District 2: Washington, Mount St. Mary, Crooked Oak, Kingston, Lindsay, Little Axe, Marietta, Oklahoma Christian School
2A-II
District 1: Community Christian, Alva, Hennessey, Kellyville, Kiefer, Luther, Newkirk, Perry
District 2: Lexington, Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Hinton, Holdenville, Tishomingo
Class A-I
District 1: Watonga, Crescent, Fairview, Hooker, Merritt, Minco, Sayre, Texhoma
District 2: Cashion, Christian Heritage, Dibble, Hobart. Meeker, Stratford, Walters, Wynnewood
District 3: Pawhuska, Hulbert, Mounds, Nowata, Pawnee, Tonkawa, Chouteau-Mazie, Wyandotte
District 4: Stroud, Hartshorne, Haskell, Okemah, Panama, Pocola, Warner, Wewoka
Class A-II
District 1: Thomas-Fay Custer, Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Mangum, Mooreland, Rush Springs, Southwest Covenant
District 2: Allen, Elmore City-Pernell, Empire, Healdton, Konawa, Ringling, Wayne, Wilson
District 3: Drumright, Central Sallisaw, Gore, Liberty, Morrison, Porter Consolidated, Regent Prep, Talihina
District 4: Afton, Fairland, Hominy, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Quapaw, Summit Christian, Woodland
Class B-I
District 1: Laverne, Burns Flat-Dill City, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Ringwood, Turpin, Shattuck
District 2: Snyder, Central Marlow, Cyril, Hollis, Waurika, Velma-Alma
District 3: Barnsdall, Dewar, Foyil, Garber, Porum, Yale
District 4: Wetumka, Weleetka, Quinton, Canadian, Caddo, Savanna
Class B-II
District 1: Okeene, Canton, Cherokee, Seiling, Waukomis, Balko-Forgan
District 2: Pond Creek-Hunter, Covington-Douglas, Coyle, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Oklahoma Bible, Bartlesville, Wesleyan Christian
District 3: Maud, Davenport, Depew, Olive, Strother, Thackerville
District 4: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Webbers Falls, Wilson-Henryetta
Class C
District 1: Tryone, Beaver, Boise City, Billings, Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual, Timberlake, Waynoka
District 2: Mountain View-Gotebo, Alex, Clinton Corn Bible, Geary, Granfield, Ryan, Temple, Tipton
District 3: Medford, Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Oaks Mission, South Coffeyville, Watts, Welch
District 4: Maysville, Bowlegs, Bray-Doyle, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Midway, Paoli, Sasakwa
High school basketball
For the first time in the history of Oklahoma high school basketball, districts will be in play.
Below are the impending districts for the 2023-24 season:
District 1: Edmond North, Norman North, Mustang, Moore, Deer Creek, Putnam City North, Piedmont, Capitol Hill
District 2: Putnam City West, Norman, Edmond Santa Fe, Yukon, Westmoore, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton, Northwest Classen
District 3: Edmond Memorial, Owasso, Sand Springs, Enid, Tulsa Union, U.S. Grant, Putnam City, Bartlesville
District 4: Broken Arrow, Bixby, Choctaw, Jenks, Stillwater, Ponca City, Muskogee, Southmoore
District 1: Carl Albert, Crossing Christian, El Reno, Guthrie, Elgin, Shawnee, Altus, Western Heights
District 2: Midwest City, Del City, Southeast, MacArthur, John Marshall, Noble, Guymon, Santa Fe South
District 3: Booker T. Washington, Collinsville, Tahlequah, Bishop Kelley, Claremore, East Central, Grove, Pryor
District 4: Tulsa Memorial, Holland Hall, Edison, Coweta, Sapulpa, Durant, Will Rogers, McAlester
High school softball
As for high school softball, the extensive lust for championship game appearances in the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex will be prolonged.
As of the 2024 fall season, preliminary postseason games will be played at Firelake Ball Fields in Shawnee. Classes B through 3A will play championship games at Cowgirl Stadium — Oklahoma State’s softball stadium. Classes 4A through 6A will play their respective championship games Marita Hynes Field — Oklahoma’s softball complex.
Decisions regarding postseason game locations were made solely based off accordance with each respective university’s football schedules, said Jackson.
“(Our decision) for particular sites worked out perfectly,” he said. “It’ll be a great experience for our athletes.”