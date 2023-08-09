OKLAHOMA CITY — A now-imminent wave of realignment within the current landscape of Oklahoma high school sports was announced Wednesday morning.

The OSSAA Board of Directors gathered, approving a variety of changes to the current formatting of, most notably featuring the introduction of 12 high school football classes and splits in Class A and Class B. Each impending ramification will take place at the commencement of the 2024-25 athletic season and will carry over into the 2025-26 year.

Proposals for each respective sport regarding changes to various classifications were unanimously approved 11-0.

“We’re very happy and rather pleased with the progress we made today as a board,” OSAA Executive Director David Jackson told the Tulsa World. “I – and I am sure the rest of my colleagues (at the OSSAA) – feel as if the progress made today will work out in the best interest of our schools and their coaches, student-athletes and the parents.”

Below are the newly introduced Oklahoma high school football classes:

Note: the finalization of the 6A-I standings is pending approval until the OSSAA Board of Director’s next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

6A-IDistrict 1: Bixby, Jenks, Edmond North, Enid, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Southmoore

District 2: Owasso, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Westmoore, Norman, Union, Yukon

6A-IIDistrict 1: Deer Creek, Choctaw, Bishop McGuinness, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton, Putnam City, Putnam City North, U.S. Grant

District 2: Stillwater, Capitol Hill, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Northwest Classen, Piedmont, Ponca City, Sand Springs

District 1: Midwest City, Del City, Altus, Duncan, Elgin, Lawton MacArthur, Southeast, Western Heights

District 2: Carl Albert, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, John Marshall, Noble, Putnam City West, Shawnee

District 3: Bishop Kelley, Sapulpa, Coweta, Durant, East Central, Edison, Glenpool, McAlester

District 4: Tahlequah, Booker T. Washington, Claremore, Collinsville, Grove, Pryor, Will Rogers, Tulsa Memorial

District 1: Chickasha, Cashe, Classen SAS, Clinton, Elk City, Newcastle, Heritage Hall, Weatherford

District 2: Blanchard, Ardmore, Bethany, Cushing, Harrah, Madill, Tecumseh, Tuttle

District 3: Wagoner, Catoosa, Fort Gibson, Lincoln Christian, McLain, Miami, Oologah-Talala, Skiatook

District 4: Ada, Broken Bow, Hilldale, Holland Hall, Nathan Hale, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell

District 1: Seminole, Anadarko, Kingfisher, McLoud, North Rock Creek, Perkins-Tryon, Purcell, Woodward

District 2: Marlow, Bridge Creek, Dickson, Douglass, Lone Grove, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur

District 3: Central, Checotah, Eufaula, Muldrow, Locust Grove, Mannford, Metro Christian, Stigler

District 4: Bristow, Berryhill, Claremore Sequoyah, Cleveland, Dewey, Jay, Verdigris, Vinita

2A-IDistrict 1: Bethel, Blackwell, Millwood, Cassady, Chisholm, Crossings Christian, Jones, Star Spencer

District 2: Washington, Mount St. Mary, Crooked Oak, Kingston, Lindsay, Little Axe, Marietta, Oklahoma Christian School

2A-IIDistrict 1: Community Christian, Alva, Hennessey, Kellyville, Kiefer, Luther, Newkirk, Perry

District 2: Lexington, Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Hinton, Holdenville, Tishomingo

Class A-IDistrict 1: Watonga, Crescent, Fairview, Hooker, Merritt, Minco, Sayre, Texhoma

District 2: Cashion, Christian Heritage, Dibble, Hobart. Meeker, Stratford, Walters, Wynnewood

District 3: Pawhuska, Hulbert, Mounds, Nowata, Pawnee, Tonkawa, Chouteau-Mazie, Wyandotte

District 4: Stroud, Hartshorne, Haskell, Okemah, Panama, Pocola, Warner, Wewoka

Class A-IIDistrict 1: Thomas-Fay Custer, Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Mangum, Mooreland, Rush Springs, Southwest Covenant

District 2: Allen, Elmore City-Pernell, Empire, Healdton, Konawa, Ringling, Wayne, Wilson

District 3: Drumright, Central Sallisaw, Gore, Liberty, Morrison, Porter Consolidated, Regent Prep, Talihina

District 4: Afton, Fairland, Hominy, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Quapaw, Summit Christian, Woodland

Class B-IDistrict 1: Laverne, Burns Flat-Dill City, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Ringwood, Turpin, Shattuck

District 2: Snyder, Central Marlow, Cyril, Hollis, Waurika, Velma-Alma

District 3: Barnsdall, Dewar, Foyil, Garber, Porum, Yale

District 4: Wetumka, Weleetka, Quinton, Canadian, Caddo, Savanna

Class B-IIDistrict 1: Okeene, Canton, Cherokee, Seiling, Waukomis, Balko-Forgan

District 2: Pond Creek-Hunter, Covington-Douglas, Coyle, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Oklahoma Bible, Bartlesville, Wesleyan Christian

District 3: Maud, Davenport, Depew, Olive, Strother, Thackerville

District 4: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Webbers Falls, Wilson-Henryetta

Class CDistrict 1: Tryone, Beaver, Boise City, Billings, Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual, Timberlake, Waynoka

District 2: Mountain View-Gotebo, Alex, Clinton Corn Bible, Geary, Granfield, Ryan, Temple, Tipton

District 3: Medford, Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Oaks Mission, South Coffeyville, Watts, Welch

District 4: Maysville, Bowlegs, Bray-Doyle, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Midway, Paoli, Sasakwa

High school basketballFor the first time in the history of Oklahoma high school basketball, districts will be in play.

Below are the impending districts for the 2023-24 season:

District 1: Edmond North, Norman North, Mustang, Moore, Deer Creek, Putnam City North, Piedmont, Capitol Hill

District 2: Putnam City West, Norman, Edmond Santa Fe, Yukon, Westmoore, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton, Northwest Classen

District 3: Edmond Memorial, Owasso, Sand Springs, Enid, Tulsa Union, U.S. Grant, Putnam City, Bartlesville

District 4: Broken Arrow, Bixby, Choctaw, Jenks, Stillwater, Ponca City, Muskogee, Southmoore

District 1: Carl Albert, Crossing Christian, El Reno, Guthrie, Elgin, Shawnee, Altus, Western Heights

District 2: Midwest City, Del City, Southeast, MacArthur, John Marshall, Noble, Guymon, Santa Fe South

District 3: Booker T. Washington, Collinsville, Tahlequah, Bishop Kelley, Claremore, East Central, Grove, Pryor

District 4: Tulsa Memorial, Holland Hall, Edison, Coweta, Sapulpa, Durant, Will Rogers, McAlester

High school softballAs for high school softball, the extensive lust for championship game appearances in the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex will be prolonged.

As of the 2024 fall season, preliminary postseason games will be played at Firelake Ball Fields in Shawnee. Classes B through 3A will play championship games at Cowgirl Stadium — Oklahoma State’s softball stadium. Classes 4A through 6A will play their respective championship games Marita Hynes Field — Oklahoma’s softball complex.

Decisions regarding postseason game locations were made solely based off accordance with each respective university’s football schedules, said Jackson.

“(Our decision) for particular sites worked out perfectly,” he said. “It’ll be a great experience for our athletes.”