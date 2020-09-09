 Skip to main content
OSSAA: Board approves three-year contract with UCO for football championships

JENKS vs. OWASSO

Jenks walks onto the field, arms locked, for their football game against Owasso in the 6AI championship at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The University of Central Oklahoma will host the state’s 11-man football championship games through the 2022 season.

With no discussion, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of directors unanimously approved OSSAA director Jackson's recommendation on a three-year contract with the Edmond school, which first hosted the seven title games last December.

Jackson said he also received a bid from the University of Oklahoma to host the games. But, he said, UCO's bid was "by far the best,” not only financially but in terms of making the championship experience exciting for the athletes.

“It was an easy decision for us to go back to UCO,” Jackson said.

This year’s contests will be played Dec. 4-5 for Class 6A through 3A schools and Dec. 11-12 for 2A and Class A schools.

The first games were played in UCO's Wantland Stadium last December. Owasso (6A Division I), Bixby (6A Division II), Poteau (4A), Lincoln Christian (3A) and Metro Christian (2A) were among the teams winning titles.

UCO agreed to host when the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association urged the OSSAA to centralize the games at one site.

Jackson said the experiment "went over very well, from all the information we received."

However, controversy erupted among Tulsa-area fans who thought the 6A Division I final should be played at a venue closer to the competing schools. Owasso defeated Jenks 14-6 in the championship game.

A bill by State Sen J.J. Dossett (D-Sperry) that would have compelled the OSSAA to consider alternate sites when appropriate passed committee but Dossett withdrew the bill when the coronavirus struck.

