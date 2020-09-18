OSSAA: Board amends policy on district football and fast pitch softball cancellations

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High school sports teams received more relief for canceling district games because of the coronavirus in a vote Friday.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of directors voted 12-0 to amend policy LVI, which required a school to be completely closed to avoid taking a penalty loss for canceling a district game.

The amended version absolves a school from taking a forfeit (and a loss of 15 marginal points) if the superintendent notifies OSSAA executive director David Jackson in writing of the reason for the cancellation.

The cancellation is then counted as a "nongame" in the district standings and a new set of criteria for breaking ties is outlined in the policy.

Under the policy first amended in June, a school would have to be completely closed, meaning no school-sponsored athletic activities and no secondary school instruction of any kind, to qualify for leeway.

But almost all Oklahoma high schools are using distance-learning models even when they are otherwise closed. That made the policy virtually "useless" Jackson told the board, meeting in special session.

District play in football starts next Thursday and Friday.