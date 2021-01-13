 Skip to main content
OSSAA approves fast pitch softball districts for 2021 and 2022

OSSAA approves fast pitch softball districts for 2021 and 2022

Week 7 softball Athlete of the Week: Lily Shaw, Owasso (copy)

Lily Shaw pitched Owasso to a runner-up finish in the Class 6A fast pitch state tournament last October. On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association approved districts for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

 Photo by ALONZO ADAMS/For the Tulsa World

Here are fast pitch softball districts for the 2021/2022 seasons, approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association:

Class 6A

District 1: Edmond Santa Fe, Lawton, Midwest City, Moore, Mustang, Norman, Southmoore, U.S. Grant.

District 2: Edmond Deer Creek, Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, OKC Northwest, Putnam City, Putnam West, Westmoore, Yukon.

District 3: Bartlesville, Bixby, Booker T. Washington, Enid, Jenks, Putnam North, Sand Springs, Stillwater.

District 4: Broken Arrow, Choctaw, Del City, Muskogee, Norman North, Owasso, Ponca City, Union.

Class 5A

District 1: Altus, Ardmore, Carl Albert, Duncan, Lawton Ike, Lawton Mac, Santa Fe South, OKC Southeast.

District 2: OKC Bishop McGuinness, OKC Capitol Hill, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, Noble, Piedmont, Western Heights.

District 3: Bishop Kelley, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Edison, Nathan Hale, Pryor, Sapulpa.

District 4: Durant, Glenpool, East Central, McAlester, Memorial, Shawnee, Tahlequah, Will Rogers.

Class 4A

District 1: Tuttle, Cache, Elk City, Weatherford, Clinton, Woodward, Anadarko.

District 2: Tecumseh, Perkins-Tryon, Ada, Byng, Seminole, Classen SAS, McLoud, Mount St. Mary.

District 3: Lone Grove, Plainview, Sulphur, Pauls Valley, Marlow, Dickson, Madill.

District 4: Newcastle, Chickasha, Blanchard, Bridge Creek, Elgin, Kingfisher, Bethany, OKC John Marshall.

District 5: Bristow, Harrah, Cushing, Berryhill, Inola, Catoosa, Mannford, McLain.

District 6: Hilldale, Verdigris, Fort Gibson, Locust Grove, Westville, Stilwell, Wagoner.

District 7: Skiatook, Miami, Grove, Cleveland, Oologah, Vinita, Jay.

District 8: Broken Bow, Poteau, Checotah, Stigler, Muldrow, Sallisaw, Idabel.

Class 3A

District 1: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Kellyville, Newkirk, Perry, Star-Spencer.

District 2: Comanche, Community Christian, Davis, Kingston, Lindsay, Marietta, Riverside.

District 3: Crossings Christian, Heritage Hall, Jones, Millwood, North Rock Creek, Prague, Washington.

District 4: Bethel, Chandler, Crooked Oak, Meeker, Lexington, Little Axe, Purcell.

District 5: Adair, Dewey, Holland Hall, Kiefer, Lincoln Christian, Salina, Sequoyah (Claremore).

District 6: Kansas, Keys (Parkhill), Roland, Sequoyah (Tahlequah), Sperry, Spiro, Vian.

District 7: Beggs, Eufaula, Haskell, Henryetta, Holdenville, Morris, Okmulgee.

District 8: Antlers, Atoka, Coalgate, Heavener, Hugo, Tishomingo, Valliant.

Class 2A

District 1: Cordell, Frederick, Hobart, Mangum, Merritt, Minco, Sayre, Walters.

District 2: Cashion, Crescent, Hennessey, Luther, Morrison, Pawhuska, Pawnee, Tonkawa.

District 3: Amber-Pocasset, Apache, Fairview, Hinton, Hooker, Texhoma/Goodwell, Watonga.

District 4: Dibble, Healdton, Konawa, Latta, Okemah, Stratford, Wewoka, Wynnewood.

District 5: Calera, Canadian, Colbert, Hartshorne, Savanna, Silo, Wilburton.

District 6: Central (Sallisaw), Chouteau, Colcord, Howe, Hulbert, Panama, Pocola, Oktaha.

District 7: Dale, Gore, Mounds, Porter Consolidated, Preston, Rejoice Christian, Stroud, Warner.

District 8: Caney Valley, Chelsea, Commerce, Fairland, Ketchum, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, Wyandotte.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

