OSSAA announces sites and times for Class 6A-5A area basketball tournaments

Sites and times for the Class 6A-5A area tournaments were announced Sunday and there is a change this year.
For the first time in memory, games will be played at the sites of the highest seeded teams. In the past, area tournament games have been played at neutral sites.
The change likely has something to do with many schools' reluctance to host neutral games during the coronavirus pandemic.
Union, Sapulpa and Tahlequah girls and Owasso, Memorial and Bishop Kelley boys will host games in the Tulsa area.
Class 6A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Edmond North vs. Midwest City (Edmond Santa)
Union vs. Bixby (Union)
Norman vs. Putnam North (Norman)
Choctaw vs. Mustang (Mustang)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Tbursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Edmond Memorial vs. Sand Springs (Edmond Santa Fe)
Stillwater vs. Muskogee (Union)
Yukon vs. Edmond Deer Creek (Norman)
Moore vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Mustang)
Class 6A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Broken Arrow vs. Del City (Del City)
Owasso vs. Norman North (Owasso)
Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Edmond Memorial)
Putnam North vs. Edmond North (Edmond Santa Fe)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for a berth in the state tournament.
Muskogee vs. Midwest City (Del City)
Union vs. Sand Springs (Owasso)
Mustang vs. Moore (Edmond Memorial)
OKC Northwest vs. Choctaw (Edmond Santa Fe)
Class 5A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Sapulpa vs. Bishop McGuinness (Sapulpa)
Tahlequah vs. El Reno (Tahlequah)
Piedmont vs. Shawnee (Piedmont)
Carl Albert vs. Lawton MacArthur (Carl Albert)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Will Rogers vs. Bishop Kelley (Sapulpa)
Coweta vs. McAlester (Tahlequah)
Noble vs. Altus (Piedmont)
Duncan vs. Ardmore (Carl Albert)
Class 5A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Memorial vs. Will Rogers (Memorial)
Bishop Kelley vs. Sapulpa (Bishop Kelley)
Lawton MacArthur vs. El Reno (MacArthur)
Coweta vs. Carl Albert (Carl Albert)
Losers Bracket
All games at 8 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for a berth in the state tournament.
Edison vs. Tahlequah (Memorial)
Shawnee vs. Bishop McGuinness (Bishop Kelley)
Glenpool vs. Ardmore (MacArthur)
Noble vs. OKC Southeast (Carl Albert)