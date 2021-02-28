 Skip to main content
OSSAA announces sites and times for Class 6A-5A area basketball tournaments

Edmond Memorial vs Bixby (copy)

Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen shoots the ball against Edmond Memorial in Saturday's Class 6A regional basketball final in the Spartans' Whitey Ford Sports Complex. The No. 6 Spartans won 54-40 and advanced to play Union on Thursday for a berth in the state tournament. BRETT ROHO/For the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World

Sites and times for the Class 6A-5A area tournaments were announced Sunday and there is a change this year.

For the first time in memory, games will be played at the sites of the highest seeded teams. In the past, area tournament games have been played at neutral sites.

The change likely has something to do with many schools' reluctance to host neutral games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Union, Sapulpa and Tahlequah girls and Owasso, Memorial and Bishop Kelley boys will host games in the Tulsa area.

Class 6A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Edmond North vs. Midwest City (Edmond Santa)

Union vs. Bixby (Union)

Norman vs. Putnam North (Norman)

Choctaw vs. Mustang (Mustang)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Tbursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Edmond Memorial vs. Sand Springs (Edmond Santa Fe)

Stillwater vs. Muskogee (Union)

Yukon vs. Edmond Deer Creek (Norman)

Moore vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Mustang)

Class 6A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Broken Arrow vs. Del City (Del City)

Owasso vs. Norman North (Owasso)

Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Edmond Memorial)

Putnam North vs. Edmond North (Edmond Santa Fe)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for a berth in the state tournament.

Muskogee vs. Midwest City (Del City)

Union vs. Sand Springs (Owasso)

Mustang vs. Moore (Edmond Memorial)

OKC Northwest vs. Choctaw (Edmond Santa Fe)

Class 5A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Sapulpa vs. Bishop McGuinness (Sapulpa)

Tahlequah vs. El Reno (Tahlequah)

Piedmont vs. Shawnee (Piedmont)

Carl Albert vs. Lawton MacArthur (Carl Albert)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Will Rogers vs. Bishop Kelley (Sapulpa)

Coweta vs. McAlester (Tahlequah)

Noble vs. Altus (Piedmont)

Duncan vs. Ardmore (Carl Albert)

Class 5A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Memorial vs. Will Rogers (Memorial)

Bishop Kelley vs. Sapulpa (Bishop Kelley)

Lawton MacArthur vs. El Reno (MacArthur)

Coweta vs. Carl Albert (Carl Albert)

Losers Bracket

All games at 8 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for a berth in the state tournament.

Edison vs. Tahlequah (Memorial)

Shawnee vs. Bishop McGuinness (Bishop Kelley)

Glenpool vs. Ardmore (MacArthur)

Noble vs. OKC Southeast (Carl Albert)

