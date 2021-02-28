OSSAA announces sites and times for Class 6A-5A area basketball tournaments

Sites and times for the Class 6A-5A area tournaments were announced Sunday and there is a change this year.

For the first time in memory, games will be played at the sites of the highest seeded teams. In the past, area tournament games have been played at neutral sites.

The change likely has something to do with many schools' reluctance to host neutral games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Union, Sapulpa and Tahlequah girls and Owasso, Memorial and Bishop Kelley boys will host games in the Tulsa area.

Class 6A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Edmond North vs. Midwest City (Edmond Santa)

Union vs. Bixby (Union)

Norman vs. Putnam North (Norman)

Choctaw vs. Mustang (Mustang)

LOSERS BRACKET