OSSAA announces football championship times and dates

OSSAA announces football championship times and dates

JENKS vs. OWASSO (copy)

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship is doused with water after the Rams defeated Jenks 14-6 in the 6A Division I championship game, Dec. 7 at the University of Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 STAFF

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has announced the schedule of state football championship games in all nine classifications.

All 11-man finals will be played in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium over the first three weekends in December.

The 6A Division I final is set for 1 p.m., Dec. 5, at UCO and the Division II final will be at 7 p.m. the same night.

The eight-man finals will be played Dec. 12 (Class C) and Dec. 19 (Class B) at Northwestern University of Ranger Field in Alva.

Championship Times

Class 6A Division I: 1 p.m., Dec. 5

Class 6A Division II: 7 p.m., Dec. 5

Class 5A: 7 p.m., Dec. 12

Class 4A: 1 p.m., Dec. 12

Class 3A: 7 p.m., Dec. 11

Class 2A: 1 p.m., Dec. 19

Class A: 7 p.m., Dec. 19

Class B: 2 p.m., Dec. 19

Class C: 2 p.m., Dec. 12

