OSSAA announces football championship times and dates

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has announced the schedule of state football championship games in all nine classifications.
All 11-man finals will be played in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium over the first three weekends in December.
The 6A Division I final is set for 1 p.m., Dec. 5, at UCO and the Division II final will be at 7 p.m. the same night.
The eight-man finals will be played Dec. 12 (Class C) and Dec. 19 (Class B) at Northwestern University of Ranger Field in Alva.
Championship Times
Class 6A Division I: 1 p.m., Dec. 5
Class 6A Division II: 7 p.m., Dec. 5
Class 5A: 7 p.m., Dec. 12
Class 4A: 1 p.m., Dec. 12
Class 3A: 7 p.m., Dec. 11
Class 2A: 1 p.m., Dec. 19
Class A: 7 p.m., Dec. 19
Class B: 2 p.m., Dec. 19
Class C: 2 p.m., Dec. 12
