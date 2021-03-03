OSSAA announces dual state wrestling brackets

Pairings have been announced for the final act of the high school wrestling season.

The dual state championships again will be held in Enid’s Stride Bank Center, March 12-13.

Each of the four eight-team tournaments will be one-day, one-session affairs. Classes 5A and 4A will wrestle Friday and classes 6A and 3A will decide their titles Saturday.

Highway 20 rivals Skiatook and Collinsville appear to be on course to meet in the 5A championship match for the third straight year.

Skiatook defeated Collinsville for the last two dual state crowns, but Colllinsville won a head-to-head match in January and crowned six individual state champs on its surge to the 5A tournament title last Friday.

Broken Arrow and Bixby are seeded 2-3 in the 6A bracket, meaning they would meet in the semifinals if both survive the first round.

BA seeks a third consecutive dual state title while Bixby makes its first tournament appearance in 11 years. The Spartans nipped 6A tournament champion Stillwater 33-32 to claim the District 6A-8 dual title.

Class 6A

Saturday, March 13