OSSAA allows coaches rankings to help in determining playoff seeds
Owasso vs. Union (copy)

Union football players stand for the National Anthem before their game at Owasso on Sept. 25. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 MIKE SIMONS

High school football coaches will begin ranking teams within their districts for playoff seeding under a modified playoff format announced Tuesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

The plan takes into account the many cancellations and postponements in district play caused by the coronavirus this season. It also allows all schools into the playoffs who desire the opportunity to participate.

Adding extra teams into the postseason brackets over the normal four from each district will expand playoffs series by one week in every classification except the 6A subdivisions, which have a bye week baked into their normal three-round playoff schedules.

The 6A subdivisions could play a four-round series under the modified plan and still finish on the first weekend in December (Dec. 4-5).

Postseason seeding is normally determined by winning percentage within each district. But the many virus-related cancellations have caused a concern over the accuracy of the seedings process.

Coaches’ rankings will begin during the Oct. 23 weekend and continue for the Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 weekends. Ranking will be conducted on the OSSAA rankings portal (OSSAArankings.com) used for ranking other sports, such as basketball and volleyball.

Rankings will be open from noon Friday until noon Saturday of the designated week.

Districts that have had at least one cancellation could choose to use the ranking process to determine district places as determined by a majority of district schools. The district chairman of such a district must notify the OSSAA by 10 a.m. Friday of that intent.

Districts that have not had at least one cancellation will use the seeding process defined in the OSSAA football manual, using winning percentage and marginal points.

Read the OSSAA's modified plan here 

High school football: Week 8's top games include Broken Arrow-Edmond Santa Fe; Union-Norman North; Jenks-Yukon

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

