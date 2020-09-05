Opening wins for Cleveland, Bartlesville, Wagoner, Grove, Kellyville

NOTEBOOK
Win No. 1 for Stallard
What a way for Cy Stallard to pick up his first head coaching victory. Stallard’s Cleveland Tigers knocked off Hominy, 34-6, in the state’s longest ongoing rivalry, and that made it a little more special for Stallard.
“I grew up in this rivalry, and you always want to win this game,” said Stallard, a former standout receiver for the Tigers. “Knowing the history that goes along with this game, and it being the 99th meeting … it is awesome to have my mark on the game’s history.”
For Cleveland (1-0), Asher Brewer led the way with 197 yards and one touchdown, and receiver Noah Townley caught seven passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.
“I definitely will never forget my first win and how awesome of a night it was for the community and team,” Stallard said. “Just to get the opportunity to play was great, because that is not always guaranteed anymore.”
Bruins win big
Bartlesville’s offense set the tone early, and the Bruins’ defense finished off Claremore in a 34-10 victory on Friday.
Caleb Perry scored on a 47-yard touchdown run for the Bruins, and Paxton Bradford added a 40-yard TD run and a 9-yard touchdown reception from Gage Keaton as the Bruins led Claremore 20-10 after three quarters.
Then in the fourth quarter, Bartlesville’s defense scored twice on Rhett Foreman’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Rocky Shuman’s 38-yard fumble recovery and return for a TD.
“Really proud of the way our kids have responded throughout all of the mess leading up to the season,” Bartlesville coach Jason Sport said. “I thought our coaching staff did a great job of working together in all three phases of the game. Our kids played with great effort and it was a great team win.”
Wagoner County dominance
Class 4A No. 1 Wagoner continued its winning ways against Wagoner County rival Coweta on Friday night, collecting a 28-0 victory for the Bulldogs’ eighth straight victory dating back to 2013.
Wagoner (1-0) pitched a shutout, thanks to the Bulldogs’ defense allowing only 102 yards of offense for Coweta. Wagoner also forced two Coweta turnovers.
“Our defense was exceptional tonight,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said.
Already leading 7-0 after the first quarter, Wagoner’s Braden Drake scored his second touchdown on a 77-yard run before halftime arrived.
“Our running back, Braden Drake, had a big night running the ball,” said Condict, whose team racked up 338 yards on the ground. “His 77-yard TD run right before the half was the play of the game.”
In the fourth quarter, Wagoner added to its lead on Brian Trimble’s 30-yard TD run and Sawyer Jones’ 10-yard touchdown scamper.
“Coweta has a very good football team,” said Condict, “so we’re very excited about our potential this season.”
Ridgerunners rally
Trailing 25-12 in the third quarter, 4A No. 10 Grove rallied to knock off Vinita, 42-32, on Friday night. Sophomore running back Emmanuel Crawford finished with 197 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries for the Ridgerunners, and Greg McCurdy had four catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
“We showed some fighting spirit that we want to see in our kids,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “They played with great effort. We made a ton of mistakes but all are correctable.”
With less than four minutes left in the game and Grove trailing 32-29, the Ridgerunners went 80 yards and scored in the waning seconds on Carson Trimble’s 1-yard touchdown run. Then safety Kadian Forbis scored on a 30-yard interception return with no time left to seal the victory.
“Our defense came up big a few times in the red zone. We stopped them two times in the red zone,” Culwell said. “We had great effort and it was a great win. Just glad to get the W.”
Kellyville outlasts Kiefer
Trevor Jones rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns as Kellyville held off Kiefer in a 62-41 victory on Friday.
The Ponies totaled 581 yards en route to beating Kiefer for the third time in the past four seasons.
“It’s a great start to a season, especially when no one thinks we will be any good,” Kellyville coach Joe Brown said. “The kids have committed to the program and this is step one. I couldn’t be prouder of a group kids and coaching staff that works so hard to get better every day.”
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
