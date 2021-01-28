Oologah's Mia Pendleton remains undefeated; High hopes for Union swimmers

Pendleton big fish in small pool

Continuing her outstanding junior season, Mia Pendleton won both of her races (the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle) for Oologah in a head-to-head meet against Owassoon Saturday. Owasso’s girls won, 116-61.

Pendleton also won both events Jan. 7 at the Hornet Invitational, where the Mustangs went up against some of the top teams in the state and placed seventh. In fact, Pendleton — the individual Class 5A state champion in the 50 free last year and runner-up in the 100 free — has not lost a race this season.

“She’s swum the 50, the 100, the 200, the 400 and every time she swims, she breaks a record, so she’s on a different level this year,” Oologah coach Brian Barnes said. “Last year, she wasn’t as confident until about regionals and then she started getting her confidence. This year, she’s got confidence and she works really hard.

“Her goal is, before she’s done, she wants the (50 free) state record, and I think she can do it. I don’t know if she’ll do it this year, but next year for sure. Whoever gets her to swim for them in college is going to be very fortunate.”

Barnes points out that Pendleton is just as valuable for the small Oologah team outside the pool.