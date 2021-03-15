Oklahoma Union's Jace Hollingshed is Tulsa World's Class 2A boys state tournament MVP, player of the week

Oklahoma Union senior guard/forward Jace Hollingshed is the Tulsa World’s Class 2A boys state tournament most valuable player and player of the week.

Hollingshed scored 53 points in three games to help the fifth-ranked Cougars win their first boys basketball state title.

“Jace is a special player,” Cougars coach Lee Ott said.

In the quarterfinals against Pawnee, he scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and came up with a late steal to ensure a 58-55 win. In the title game against Howe, he had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead a 64-54 victory.

For the season, he led the Cougars with a 17.4 scoring average and was second in rebounding at 7.6. His brother, Kade, also is a starting guard. Ott is their stepfather.

“Being at state and winning it for the first time was great, especially being with my two boys, and being with a group that’s been together since third and fourth grade makes it even better,” Ott said.

Spring break comes at a good time for Ott.

“I’ve had the least amount of sleep the last three weeks than I’ve had in four or five years,” Ott said. “I was very nervous before the (title) game. Someone would be crazy to say they weren’t.”