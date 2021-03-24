 Skip to main content
Oklahoma State makes the cut as Bixby's Braylin Presley names his eight college finalists

Bixby’s Braylin Presley rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown in the Spartans' victory over Choctaw in the 2020 Class 6AII state final.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Bixby running back Braylin Presley announced Tuesday on Twitter a list of his final eight college teams.

Oklahoma State is on the list that also includes Kansas, Memphis, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. His brother, Brennan, plays for OSU.

Braylin Presley, an All-World offensive player of the year finalist, was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver as a junior in 2020. He rushed for 1,744 yards on 222 carries and had 727 yards on 57 catches. He also scored twice on punt returns and had 37 TDs overall to help Bixby win its third consecutive Class 6AII state title.

