Oklahoma Officials Association's Hall of Fame will add Tulsa's Randy Jeffers

Tulsa's Randy Jeffers will be inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association's Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. July 23 at Shawnee High School.

The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the OOA Summer Convention. Also scheduled to be inducted are Stillwater's Jim Perry, Okarche's David Craig, Del City's Tony Gwinn and Tishomingo's Charley Wyatt.

Jeffers, a 48-year veteran, officiated football and basketball, including 11 state championships and more than 100 playoff games.

Perry officiated for 29 years as he worked baseball, basketball, fast-pitch softball and wrestling.

Gwinn worked 250 playoff games, including 12 baseball and two basketball state tournaments. Craig called 18 state basketball tournaments over a 37-year career.

Wyatt, who called games for 60 years, officiated 42 state track meets. He also worked football and basketball, including four state finals.

