Oklahoma high school athletes can now profit off their name, image, likeness. An explainer.

For the past two years, name, image and likeness (NIL) has reigned dominant on the college landscape.

Since being implemented by the NCAA, the legislation has exploded, landing thousands of student-athletes lucrative deals with companies and allowing hundreds of others to promote themselves.

Now, it has steadily trickled down to the high school level.

Oklahoma is now the 20th state to implement guidelines for high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) releasing a handful of rules for student-athletes to follow so they can explore commercial activities and remain eligible.

It joins the likes of California, Texas, New York, Massachusetts and most recently, Oregon.

“I think it’s awesome for players to be able to promote things and be able to share a lot of stuff,” said Red Martel, a junior running back at Beggs. “So, I think it’s pretty cool.”

But, how does it work?

Some major differences remain between high schools and college when it comes to NIL. High schools lack a director of NIL like most universities possess. Also, most high schools don’t own the rights to their logos and branding.

“Most states that have permitted high school NIL, they’ve basically banned athletes from wearing their jerseys while undergoing NIL activities,” said Aaron Linsky, an expert in NIL regulations and the co-CEO and co-founder of NIL marketplace VerifiedInk.

In the OSSAA’s guidelines, players are not allowed to wear school logos, reference the school’s name and mascot or use any trademarked OSSAA logo or acronyms.

The same goes for apparel. No school name, logo or mascot can be displayed. No school facilities can be used for NIL compensation either.

Athletes cannot conduct deals with companies that conflict with a school’s local district policy. This would include not being endorsed or doing business with tobacco or alcohol products.

Where the compensation is coming from is also important. The OSSAA’s guidelines make it clear athletes can’t be paid dependent on specific athletic performance, as an incentive to remain enrolled at a specific school or be provided by a school or person acting as an agent for the school.

Then there’s the topic of athletes finding deals.

On Monday, Nike announced the company had signed three high school basketball players, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny James to lucrative NIL deals.

The large contracts for nationally recognized players grab headlines, but Linsky said most players won’t make thousands of dollars with NIL.

“High school athletes are making some amount of money — not much, but a little bit — from their name, image and likeness and that’s great,” Linsky said.

How they go about doing that can be broken into several categories.

“There’s three ways, more or less,” Linsky said.

1. Posting about a product on social media. “That’s pretty low-effort,” Linsky said. “You’re basically a spokesperson for that product, and you’re saying, ‘I think this is a great shoe’ or ‘this is a good air conditioning company.’”

2. The more traditional advertising approach. Athletes go into a studio and shoot an advertisement for certain products that would appear on television or print.

3. Selling collectibles. It could be signatures, memorabilia, showing up to an event or numerous other collectibles.

“If you’re an exceptional piano player, or a great actor and you happen to be under 18 and in high school, you’re still allowed to go work and be paid for that,” Linsky said. “To me, that’s perfectly reasonable, and now athletes are getting those capabilities.”

Martel agrees, and is eager to hopefully sign deals.

“It would be cool to be able to (collaborate) with different brands and stuff like that,” he said. “And it would help me get my name out there more and promote other brands.”

Others, like Bixby’s Luke Hasz, aren’t focused on NIL.

“I like the NIL stuff, I think it’s good, but in high school I’m just kind of worried about winning a state championship,” said Hasz, an Arkansas commit. “That stuff will come eventually, so I mean if there’s an opportunity in high school I’ll take it but I’m not going to go out and be wishing for it and stuff like that.”

As for the future, Linsky said it’s too early to tell what could happen. Looking at states that adopted legislation earlier than Oklahoma, everything has gone according to plan so far.

“In general, I think that it actually hasn’t been a big deal,” Linsky said. “You don’t really need to write into the law to make sure people are doing common-sense things.”