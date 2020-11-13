 Skip to main content
Oklahoma City Public Schools suspends all winter sports due to COVID

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public Schools is suspending all winter sports indefinitely.

The district announced the decision Friday morning, saying fall outdoor sports will be allowed to continue and complete their seasons but that winter competitions and practices are postponed immediately and until further notice because of coronavirus numbers in Oklahoma County.

The shutdown impacts basketball, wrestling and swimming.

In the district, the only fall sport still playing is football, and John Marshall High School is the only Oklahoma Public team in the playoffs.

