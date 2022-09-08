OK Preps Extra podcast: Week 2 rivalries led by Jenks-Union and QB factor

As the Backyard Bowl between Jenks and Union is nearly here, Barry Lewis and Patrick Prince talk about Bill Haisten's column today that discussed the reason why quarterback Shaker Reisig moved from the Trojans to the Redhawks. Lewis and Prince also break down the rivalry and other top Week 2 games. Plus, Booker T. Washington and Holland Hall's slow starts to the season.
