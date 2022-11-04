 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

OK Preps Extra podcast: Todd Drummond on faith, family and football

  • Updated
  • 0

Pawhuska senior quarterback Todd Drummond talks about the impact Andrew Luck had on him, his famous mom and her cooking, growing up on TV and why committing to South Dakota was a no-brainer. He sits down with Dean Ruhl in this bonus episode of the OK Preps Extra podcast. 

Related

Complete coverage of Week 10

‘It was sinking quick’: The story behind Bixby’s Brody Duffel and Joey Toma’s heroics to save a life

People are also reading…

Sidelined by injury, Ty Walls became the silent leader for Jenks

All-World weekly rankings

Contact us

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

High School Sports Writer Dean Ruhl: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

Nominations, scores and stats:

Barry Lewis will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season. 

Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com

Call in scores

Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season. Email to sports@tulsaworld.com |or call 918-581-8355 or 1-800-944-PLAY

Video courtesy of FOX23
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See the Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert