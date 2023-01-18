OK Preps Extra podcast: The best Oklahoma high school football players Barry Lewis has covered

This summer, the Tulsa World will once again honor this year's top high school athletes at the annual All-World Awards. Football's finalist announcements will begin Feb. 11. In tribute to this, Barry Lewis names the top 10 Oklahoma high school football players he's "covered and seen" from the past several decades.
Gallery: The top Oklahoma high school football player since 1958
2021: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2020: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
2019: Brennan Presley, Bixby
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
2017: Jason Taylor II, Midwest City Carl Albert
Photo by STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
2016: Malcolm Rodriguez, Wagoner
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
2015: Dillon Stoner, Jenks
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove
Tulsa World File photo
2013: Steven Parker, Jenks
Tulsa World File photo
2012: Trey’Vonne Barr’e, Jenks
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
2011: Kevin Peterson, Wagoner
Tulsa World File photo
2010: Derrick Alexander Jr., Booker T. Washington
Tulsa World File photo
2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central
Tulsa World File photo
2008: Michael Doctor, Booker T. Washington
Tulsa World File photo
2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks
Tulsa World File photo
2006: Tanner Shuck, Jenks
Tulsa World File photo
2005: Dominique Franks, Union
Tulsa World File photo
2004: Felix Jones, Booker T. Washington
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
2003: Zach Snider, Union
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
2002: Courtney Tennial, Glenpool
Tulsa World File photo
2001: Garrett Mills, Jenks
Tulsa World File photo
2000: Kejuan Jones, Jenks
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
1999: Brian Odom, Ada
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
1998: Josh Blankenship, Union (left); and Ben Bowling, Jenks (right)
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater (left); and Rocky Calmus, Jenks (right)
Tulsa World File photos
1996: Cory Callens, Jenks (left); and Jarrod Reese, Seminole (right)
Photos by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World and Tulsa World file photo
1995: Justin Matthews, Oklahoma City Marshall
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
1994: Justin Fuente, Union
Tulsa World File photo
1992: James Allen, Wynnewood
Photo by DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
1991: Brad Woodward, Dewey
Tulsa World File photo
1990: Rafael Denson, Ardmore
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City
Photo via The Oklahoman
1988: Aaron Goins, Owasso (pictured); and Dewell Brewer, Lawton
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1987: Dewell Brewer, Lawton
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1986: Glen Bell, Muskogee; and Ben Morrison, McLain (pictured)
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1985: Mike Gundy, Midwest City
Tulsa World File photo
1984: Melvin Gilliam, Booker T. Washington
Tulsa World File photo
1983: Lydell Carr, Enid
Photo via The Oklahoman
1982: David Vickers, Hale (pictured at left in 2017)
Tulsa World File photo
1981: Kevin Andrews (left) and Craig Vosburgh (right), Bishop Kelley
Tulsa World File photo
1980: Bobby Wright, Vian (center); and Craig Benson, Sallisaw (right)
Tulsa World File photo
1979: Ricky Bryan, Coweta (pictured at left); and Kenny Kinnard, Claremore
Photo via The Oklahoman
1978: Reuben Jones, McLain
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1977: Bobby Grayson, Beggs
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1976: Arthur Crosby, Fairfax
Tulsa World File photo
1975: Bruce Taton, Hale; and J.C. Watts, Eufaula (pictured)
Tulsa World File photo
1974: Mike Gaither, Memorial
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1972: Steve Ramsey, Hale (No. 20 pictured)
Tulsa World File photo
1971: Lee Roy Selmon, Eufaula (pictured); and Larry Briggs, Vian
Tulsa World File photo
1970: Randy Hughes, Memorial (No. 19 pictured)
Tulsa World File photo
1969: John Winesberry (later known as Shaheed Nuriddin), Booker T. Washington; and Grant Burget, Stroud
Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
1968: James Williams, Clinton
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1964: Richard Escoe, Enid
Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1965: Steve Owens, Miami (pictured); and Joey Grayson, Rogers
Tulsa World File photo
Missing photos
1993: Travis Hartfield, Watonga
1966: Bobby Nichols, Edison; and Dale Holt, Enid
1963: Scott Hall, Edison
1962: David Stevenson, Muskogee
1961: Jim Graham, Edison
1960: Jack London, Rogers
1958: Jim Stockard, Sapulpa
Tulsa World File photo
In this week's episode, Bill talks to Bixby High School football coach Loren Montgomery. What happens in the high school football offseason? How did the Spartans program approach moving up to 6AI before last season (where they ultimately won the state championship)? What does he think is the best way to maximize Braylin Presley's potential at TU? What does Coach Montgomery and his players remember from the 58-game winning streak?
