OK Preps Extra podcast: The best Oklahoma high school football players Barry Lewis has covered

This summer, the Tulsa World will once again honor this year's top high school athletes at the annual All-World Awards. Football's finalist announcements will begin Feb. 11. In tribute to this, Barry Lewis names the top 10 Oklahoma high school football players he's "covered and seen" from the past several decades.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

In this week's episode, Bill talks to Bixby High School football coach Loren Montgomery. What happens in the high school football offseason? How did the Spartans program approach moving up to 6AI before last season (where they ultimately won the state championship)? What does he think is the best way to maximize Braylin Presley's potential at TU? What does Coach Montgomery and his players remember from the 58-game winning streak?

