OK Preps Extra podcast: Surprises and standouts of 2022 high school football season

Sadly, the 2022 Oklahoma high school football season is over. In this week's episode, Barry, Dean and Patrick talk about the high points and memorable moments, plus breakout players who can have impacts next season. Plus, talking about the potential for shot clocks in Oklahoma high school basketball.
