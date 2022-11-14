 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OK Preps Extra podcast: Some great matchups this week as playoffs continue

  • Updated
  • 0

Barry, Dean and Patrick break down the highlights of the first round of the playoffs, plus look ahead to this week's matchups.

Related

Barry Lewis: Football newcomer Cameron Sarey becomes `real weapon' for top-ranked Union

This week's rankings

This week's must-see game: Broken Arrow at Union

People are also reading…

Week 11 scores

This week's schedule

Contact us

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

High School Sports Writer Dean Ruhl: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

Nominations, scores and stats:

Barry Lewis will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season. 

Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com

Video courtesy of FOX23
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert