OK Preps Extra podcast: Sitting down with emerging star Jamarian Ficklin

  • Updated
Video courtesy of FOX23

In this week's bonus episode, Dean Ruhl sits down with Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, who, while only a sophomore, has emerged this season as one of the area's top QBs. Ficklin shares where his love of football came from, explains his nickname "Byrd," the Roughers' impressive turnaround, his relationship with head coach Travis Hill and more.

Nominations, scores and stats:

Barry Lewis will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season. 

Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com

