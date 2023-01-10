 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK Preps Extra podcast: Should UCO continue hosting state football title games? Should teams switch classes mid-season?

"It's the best setup that the OSSAA has had for its state championship games in the totality that they've really ever had." In this week's episode, Barry and Patrick discuss the future of UCO hosting state football championship games, as the OSSAA looks for a five-year deal for hosting. Should there be an exception if two Tulsa-area teams make the state championship to have a closer host? How do 6AI coaches feel about the Edmond site? Plus, an update on high school basketball, including Holland Hall moving to 5A mid-season. Also, an update on football and basketball recruiting.

