OK Preps Extra podcast: Should there be a mercy rule in the large classes?

  • Updated
Bixby won by 80 points last week. Stillwater won by 85 the week before. A discussion about mercy rules and the running clock. Plus, Barry and Dean pick their first-half MVPs and well as look ahead to another week of intriguing matchups.

