OK Preps Extra podcast: Should there be a mercy rule in the large classes?

Bixby won by 80 points last week. Stillwater won by 85 the week before. A discussion about mercy rules and the running clock. Plus, Barry and Dean pick their first-half MVPs and well as look ahead to another week of intriguing matchups.
Related
People are also reading…
Meet Solomon Morton, Rejoice Christian's under-the-radar scoring machine who's 'identical' to Cole Adams
Contact us
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
High School Sports Writer Dean Ruhl: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Nominations, scores and stats:
Barry Lewis (football) and Bryce McKinnis (other fall sports) will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season.
Call in scores
Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season. Email to sports@tulsaworld.com |or call 918-581-8355 or 1-800-944-PLAY