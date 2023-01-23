 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK Preps Extra podcast: Recapping midseason high school basketball tournaments

Barry Lewis talks standout high school basketball midseason tournament performances, including Catoosa's Titus Miller scoring 74 points in three games in the Port City Classic. How good are the Broken Arrow Tigers, led by Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow? Will Bixby, led by Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen, challenge in 6A? Plus, updates on signing day; 2022 All-World football honors and more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Nominate a winter sports Bill Knight Automotive Athlete of the Week:

E-mail nominees to: barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com (basketball) and john.tranchina@tulsaworld.com (wrestling and swimming)

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

