OK Preps Extra podcast: Recapping midseason high school basketball tournaments

Barry Lewis talks standout high school basketball midseason tournament performances, including Catoosa's Titus Miller scoring 74 points in three games in the Port City Classic. How good are the Broken Arrow Tigers, led by Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow? Will Bixby, led by Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen, challenge in 6A? Plus, updates on signing day; 2022 All-World football honors and more.
Nominate a winter sports Bill Knight Automotive Athlete of the Week:
E-mail nominees to:
(basketball) and barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com (wrestling and swimming) john.tranchina@tulsaworld.com
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis:
Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince:
Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Subscribe to this podcast at:
| Apple | Google Spotify
Photos: Catoosa boys basketball beats Sand Springs 69-61 at Port City Classic
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa junior Titus Miller (4) hangs on the rim after a slam dunk during the second period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
The Catoosa bench celebrates a basket during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa sophomore Chance Handley (2) takes a shot while being guarded by Sand Springs senior Kade Holland (24) during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Brings sophomore Kooper Kelly (11) dribbles the ball down the court during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa senior Greyson Lewallen (11) takes a jump shot while being guarded by Sand Springs junior Alijah Roper (3) and senior Michael Foster (20) during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa junior Titus Miller (4) blocks a shot by Sand Springs sophomore Khalil Allen (23) during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa senior Chris Brown (3) takes a shot over a block by Sand Springs sophomore Kaleb Ashcrae (25) during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa senior Logan McCawley (5) looks for a teammate to pass to at the three point line during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa junior Titus Miller (4) tries to dribble past Sand Springs senior Kade Holland (24) during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa senior Greyson Lewallen (11) takes a three point shot while being guarded by Sand Springs junior Marcus Mitchell (10) during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa sophomore Chance Handley (2) dribbles the ball down the court while being covered by Sand Springs senior Kade Holland (24) during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa sophomore Chance Handley (2) takes a foul shot during the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs head coach Eric Savage speaks to his team in a huddle after the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa head coach Evan Drake speaks to his team in a huddle after the first period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa sophomore Sutton Woods (24) throws a pass past Sand Springs senior Michael Foster (20) during the second period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa senior Greyson Lewallen (11) throws a pass near the three point line during the second period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa senior Chris Brown (3) runs the ball down the court during the second period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs sophomore Khalil Allen (23) dribbles the ball across the court during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs sophomore Blake Johnson (25) reaches the throw a loose ball in bounds during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa senior Greyson Lewallen (11) tries to dribble past Sand Springs junior Marcus Mitchell (11) during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs junior Alijah Roper (3) dribbles the ball down the court during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs sophomore Blake Johnson (25) jumps to make a shot past Catoosa junior Luke Beauchamp (0) and senior Chris Brown (3) during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs junior Alijah Roper (3) looks for a an open teammate while being guarded by Catoosa junior CJ Haydon (10) during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs junior Alijah Roper (3) throws a jump pass across the court during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs sophomore Zane Fueshko (14) shoots a three point shot during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa junior Titus Miler (4) tries to make a pass over Sand Springs sophomore Khalil Allen (23) during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs senior Kade Holland (24) tries to push past Catoosa senior Chris Brown (3) for a shot during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs senior Kade Holland (24) takes a shot over Catoosa junior CJ Haydon (10) during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs junior Marcus Mitchell (10) dribbles the ball down the court as Catoosa players argue for a foul call during the third period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
The Catoosa boys basketball team walk off the court past cheerleaders celebrating their win against Sand Springs High School at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs sophomore Kooper Kelley (11) tries to get past Catoosa junior CJ Haydon (10) during the fourth period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs senior Michael Foster (20) attempts a three point shot during the fourth period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs sophomore Blake Johnson (25) takes a shot over Catoosa sophomore Sutton Woods (24) during the fourth period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Sand Springs senior Kade Allen (24) grabs the arm of Catoosa junior Luke Beauchamp (0) as he tries to pass the ball during the fourth period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa sophomore Sutton Woods (24) dribbles the ball down the court during the fourth period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa junior Titus Miller (4) takes a foul shot during the fourth period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa senior Chris Brown (3) dribbles the ball toward the net during the fourth period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa sophomore Chance Handley (2) sets up a three point shot during the fourth period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Catoosa faces Sand Springs at the Port City Classic
Catoosa junior Kanen Bristol (12) passes the ball to senior Sean Thompson (25) during the fourth period of a boys high school basketball game between Catoosa and Sand Springs at the Port City Classic tournament at Catoosa High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Catoosa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
In this week's episode, Bill talks to Bixby High School football coach Loren Montgomery. What happens in the high school football offseason? How did the Spartans program approach moving up to 6AI before last season (where they ultimately won the state championship)? What does he think is the best way to maximize Braylin Presley's potential at TU? What does Coach Montgomery and his players remember from the 58-game winning streak?
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!