New Tulsa Golden Hurricane coach Kevin Wilson has been on Union’s campus four times since his hiring, and his first recruiting class has Union offensive lineman Bennett Ringleb, defensive back Devin Robinson and athlete Grayson Tempest. Did this Union-to-TU pipeline begin with Shamari Brooks under the previous coaching staff? Barry Lewis also talks about other locals that committed on National Signing Day, plus an update on high school basketball --- key matchups got wiped out due to the winter weather. Also, TU men's basketball might also be looking to recruit locally like the football team.