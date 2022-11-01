OK Preps Extra podcast: Oklahoma high school football on a national stage this week

A nationally-televised game leads the slate of Week 10 matchups in Jenks-Bixby. Barry Lewis, Dean Ruhl and Patrick Prince talk about the keys to this game, from college recruiting potential to needing to minimize mistakes; plus previewing Stillwater-Muskogee; which teams really need a win this week and more.

