OK Preps Extra podcast: More interesting than we thought

In this week's episode, Barry Lewis and Dean Ruhl break down 3A, a class we knew was stacked, but it's proving to be even better. Dean shares his thoughts on Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin, a "star in the making." Dean and Barry disagree on the week's best game. Appears as if a shot clock in high school basketball is going to happen. Is that a good idea? And, finally, Barry and Dean — two big baseball fans — share their thoughts on the latest rule changes.
