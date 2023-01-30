 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK Preps Extra podcast: Micah Tease on Texas A&M is best place for former Booker T. star

The former Booker T. Washington star explains his decision to de-commit from Arkansas and sign with Texas A&M. More than football went into his decision. What was Jimbo Fisher's pitch to him? What was it like to tell Arkansas coaches he wasn't coming and what he expects his first year in College Station to look like. 

