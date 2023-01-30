OK Preps Extra podcast: Micah Tease on Texas A&M is best place for former Booker T. star

The former Booker T. Washington star explains his decision to de-commit from Arkansas and sign with Texas A&M. More than football went into his decision. What was Jimbo Fisher's pitch to him? What was it like to tell Arkansas coaches he wasn't coming and what he expects his first year in College Station to look like.
Nominate a winter sports Bill Knight Automotive Athlete of the Week:
People are also reading…
Related
Contact us
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories