OK Preps Extra podcast: Meet Micah Tease: Mature, thoughtful, engaging and sometimes funny

  • Updated
One of the area's top recruits has an interesting conversation with Dean Ruhl in this bonus edition of the OK Preps Extra podcast. Why did he pick Arkansas? Why didn't he pick USC or Notre Dame? What are his thoughts on NIL? Tease also talks about why he remains loyal to Booker T. Washington while some other high profile athletes have left for other schools.

