 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story editor's pick

OK Preps Extra podcast: Lots of local player interest from Power 5 schools

  • Updated
  • 0

"A very good class of seniors in the Tulsa area this year for major college football." In this week's episode, Barry, Dean and Patrick preview early signing period, which begins Wednesday. Which players are they looking forward to watching the most at the college level?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Related

Bill Haisten: TU's local movement starts to really roll with two Union commits

BTW's Micah Tease decommits from Arkansas, will still sign Wednesday

People are also reading…

Heritage Hall takes advantage of Metro Christian mistakes in record-setting 72-56 Class 3A final

Bill Haisten: The bottom line on Cole Adams’ process — Alabama outhustled OU

Barry Lewis: `All-America' honor `means a lot' to Bixby's Luke Hasz

Braylin Presley finalizes transfer from OSU to TU: 'Always bet on yourself'

New coach Kevin Wilson brings reputation of developing players to TU

Sports Writer Barry Lewis' most memorable stories of 2022

Sports Writer Dean Ruhl’s most memorable stories of 2022

Contact us

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

High School Sports Writer Dean Ruhl: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

Stories by Guerin Emig, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis, Eric Bailey, Eli Lederman, Kelly Hines, John Tranchina, Dean Ruhl, Bryce McKinnis.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football picks: FrontPageBets predicts bowl game winners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert