OK Preps Extra podcast: Jenks' QB situation and recapping All-World Awards

  • Updated
Jenks is in good shape regardless of who is starting at quarterback, but with Shaker Reisig to Union and Jackson Presley back to California, Ike Owens is the likely starter. Barry Lewis and Patrick Prince give an update on area high school football and recap the All-World Awards winners in their latest podcast.

Bill Haisten: For the state's top program, Jenks' Ike Owens savors a heavy responsibility

Circumstances result in QB Jackson Presley's move from Jenks back to Los Angeles

Note: All-World preseason football contest winners will be announced in the Aug. 21 high school football preview section.

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

