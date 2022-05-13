 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK Preps Extra podcast: It's the offseason but plenty going on in area basketball news

  • Updated
  • 0

Lee Mayberry, Lou Dawkins take over at area programs. Mayberry grew up in Tulsa and played in the NBA. Dawkins is a TU legend.

Booker T. Washington standouts Kam Parker and Aaron Potter sign with colleges, but had to settle for jucos.

Former BTW football standout JJ Hester transfers to Oklahoma.

Bixby standout Parker Friedrichsen de-commits from Oklahoma State.

