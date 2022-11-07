OK Preps Extra podcast: It's playoff time. Here are our playoff picks

Barry Lewis and Dean Ruhl select state title winners in classes 6A through 2A. Dean and Barry pick their favorites, the contenders, the sleepers and who should be on upset watch as playoffs begin Friday.
Related
People are also reading…
Contact us
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
High School Sports Writer Dean Ruhl: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Nominations, scores and stats:
Barry Lewis will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season.
Call in scores
Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season. Email to sports@tulsaworld.com |or call 918-581-8355 or 1-800-944-PLAY