 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

OK Preps Extra podcast: It's playoff time. Here are our playoff picks

  • Updated
  • 0

Barry Lewis and Dean Ruhl select state title winners in classes 6A through 2A. Dean and Barry pick their favorites, the contenders, the sleepers and who should be on upset watch as playoffs begin Friday.

Related

Complete Week 10 coverage

This week's rankings

Lincoln Christian ready for another deep playoff run

People are also reading…

This week's playoff pairings

Contact us

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

High School Sports Writer Dean Ruhl: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

Nominations, scores and stats:

Barry Lewis will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season. 

Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com

Call in scores

Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season. Email to sports@tulsaworld.com |or call 918-581-8355 or 1-800-944-PLAY

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks another set of NFL records

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert