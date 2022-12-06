OK Preps Extra podcast: How good was Bixby this year?

Barry Lewis has seen a lot. In this week's episode, Barry talks about where the 2022 Bixby team ranks among the best ever in this area and why he thinks last year's Spartans team was a little better. Plus, Barry and Dean discuss Stillwater’s perfect season and Wagoner’s improbable state title in 4A and an amazing performance by Kirk Francis in a losing effort in the 2A finals.
Photos: Bixby routs Owasso for Class 6AI state title, 69-6
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby plays Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Connor Kirby of Bixby runs the ball against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OWASSO FOOTBALL
With a 54-yard TD sprint, quarterback Mason Willingham accounted for Owasso’s only points in a 69-6 championship-game loss to Bixby on Friday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
BIXBY FOOTBALL
During Bixby’s 69-6 victory over Owasso on Friday, Connor Kirby passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Connor Kirby runs for a touchdown against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Connor Kirby runs for a touchdown against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Luke Hasz runs after catching a pass against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Mason Willingham of Owasso runs the ball against Bixby in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Cale Fugate makes a touchdown catch against Jake Adams of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby runs the ball under pressure from Tyler Frankenfield of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby runs the ball under pressure from Jaylen Jones of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Brenden Burns and teammates hoist the state championship trophy after defeating Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby celebrates after defeating Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Jakeb Snyder runs the ball under pressure from Larret Brown of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Luke Hasz makes a touchdown catch against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Jakeb Snyder runs the ball under pressure from Larret Brown of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Jersey Robb runs the ball under pressure from Larret Brown of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby coach Loren Montgomery shakes hands with Owasso coach Bill Blankenship after their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Owasso prepares to take the field against Bixby in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Christian Kaiser runs the ball for a touchdown against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
The Bixby student section cheers against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby hoists the state championship trophy after defeating Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Sam McCormick kisses the state championship trophy after defeating Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
