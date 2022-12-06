 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK Preps Extra podcast: How good was Bixby this year?

  • Updated
  • 0

Barry Lewis has seen a lot. In this week's episode, Barry talks about where the 2022 Bixby team ranks among the best ever in this area and why he thinks last year's Spartans team was a little better. Plus, Barry and Dean discuss Stillwater’s perfect season and Wagoner’s improbable state title in 4A and an amazing performance by Kirk Francis in a losing effort in the 2A finals.

