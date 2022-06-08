 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK Preps Extra podcast: High school football player move-ins

There have always been movements among high school football teams, but Barry Lewis noted to Patrick Prince that former Jenks quarterback Shaker Reisig going to Union was shocking.

A freshman who won a 6AI state championship going to its rival is stunning. Lewis joked that it reminded him of the former TV series "Friday Night Lights."

Resig will have competition to start at Union; Simian Gilkey, a super athletic junior who last season was at Bartlesville, is also with the Redhawks.

Jenks also has a new quarterback for the new season: Freshman Jackson Presley. Twenty-nine years ago, Jackson's father, Brian Presley, was a sophomore when he quarterbacked Jenks to the Class 6A championship. When Brian graduated in the spring of 1996, he did so as a QB who had been 24-2 as the Trojan starter.

Is this like college football's transfer portal? What does the OSSAA think of these move-in athletes? Prince and Lewis discuss these offseason developments and more.

Notable All-World dates:

July 2-10: Spring sports All-World finalists and honorees

July 3: All-World preseason football position rankings unveiled and voting begins

Aug. 2: 2022 All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Related stories

Jenks rallies to retain 6AI gold ball with victory over rival Union

Bill Haisten: Prep football shocker – Jenks QB Shaker Reisig makes the move to Union

Kirk Fridrich, Emily Barkley: Arrival of Jenks QB complies with Union’s move-in rules

Bill Haisten: Already with Power 5 offers, freshman QB Jackson Presley enrolls at Jenks

Bill Haisten: As prep QB changes feel like free agency, a glimpse at how this season might look

