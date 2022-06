OK Preps Extra podcast: High school football player move-ins

There have always been movements among high school football teams, but Barry Lewis noted to Patrick Prince that former Jenks quarterback Shaker Reisig going to Union was shocking.

A freshman who won a 6AI state championship going to its rival is stunning. Lewis joked that it reminded him of the former TV series "Friday Night Lights."

Resig will have competition to start at Union; Simian Gilkey, a super athletic junior who last season was at Bartlesville, is also with the Redhawks.

Jenks also has a new quarterback for the new season: Freshman Jackson Presley. Twenty-nine years ago, Jackson's father, Brian Presley, was a sophomore when he quarterbacked Jenks to the Class 6A championship. When Brian graduated in the spring of 1996, he did so as a QB who had been 24-2 as the Trojan starter.

Is this like college football's transfer portal? What does the OSSAA think of these move-in athletes? Prince and Lewis discuss these offseason developments and more.

Notable All-World dates:

July 2-10: Spring sports All-World finalists and honorees

July 3: All-World preseason football position rankings unveiled and voting begins

Aug. 2: 2022 All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive

