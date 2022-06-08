OK Preps Extra podcast: High school football player move-ins

There have always been movements among high school football teams, but Barry Lewis noted to Patrick Prince that former Jenks quarterback Shaker Reisig going to Union was shocking.
A freshman who won a 6AI state championship going to its rival is stunning. Lewis joked that it reminded him of the former TV series "Friday Night Lights."
Resig will have competition to start at Union; Simian Gilkey, a super athletic junior who last season was at Bartlesville, is also with the Redhawks.
Jenks also has a new quarterback for the new season: Freshman Jackson Presley. Twenty-nine years ago, Jackson's father, Brian Presley, was a sophomore when he quarterbacked Jenks to the Class 6A championship. When Brian graduated in the spring of 1996, he did so as a QB who had been 24-2 as the Trojan starter.
Is this like college football's transfer portal? What does the OSSAA think of these move-in athletes? Prince and Lewis discuss these offseason developments and more.
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis:
Email | Twitter
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince:
Email | Twitter
Photos: Jenks beats Union in Class 6AI championship game
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks celebrates with their trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Union's Jordan Savedra scores a touchdown under pressure from Glenver Jones of Jenks in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Union fans cheer during their game against Jenks in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Shaker Reisig is sacked by Gabriel Ford of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Shaker Reisig runs the ball against Braylen Irvin-Fisher of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Shaker Reisig is sacked by Gabriel Ford of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Rovaughn Banks of Union runs the ball under pressure from Ty Walls of Jenks in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks celebrates with their trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks assistant coach Justin Glenn holds his 9 week old son Fletcher Allan Thomas Glenn as they prepare to kiss the trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla. Fletcher's middle name Allan is after former Jenks coach Allan Trimble.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks celebrates with their trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
JENKS FOOTBALL
Jenks defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor celebrates with linebacker Colby Parsons after the Trojans defeated Union for the Class 6AI championship in Edmond.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks assistant coach Justin Glenn holds his 9 week old son Fletcher Allan Thomas Glenn as he kisses the trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla. Fletcher's middle name Allan is after former Jenks coach Allan Trimble.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks celebrates with their trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks assistant coach Justin Glenn holds his 9 week old son Fletcher Allan Thomas Glenn as he kisses the trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla. Fletcher's middle name Allan is after former Jenks coach Allan Trimble.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks celebrates with their trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Jalyn Stanford runs against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks coach Keith Riggs talks with A.J. Brown as time expires in their victory over Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks coach Keith Riggs reacts to being doused with Gatorade as time expires in their defeat of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks coach Keith Riggs reacts to being doused with Gatorade as time expires in their defeat of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Rovaughn Banks of Union runs the ball against Jenks in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks celebrates with their trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks coach Keith Riggs reacts to being doused with Gatorade as time expires in their defeat of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks coach Keith Riggs reacts to being doused with Gatorade as time expires in their defeat of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks coach Keith Riggs reacts to being doused with Gatorade as time expires in their defeat of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks students cheer during their game against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Union's Jordan Savedra is tackled by Jenks' Ethan Bilgrien(40) and Ty Walls(21) in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Jalyn Stanford runs against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks students do pushups to celebrate a touchdown against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Jalyn Stanford runs against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks coach Keith Riggs hugs A.J. Brown as time expires in their victory over Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Rovaughn Banks of Union runs the ball under pressure from Ty Willis of Jenks in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks students and fans cheer during their game against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Union cheerleaders stand for the national anthem before their game against Jenks in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks plays Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll runs the ball under pressure from Union's Devin Robinson in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks supporters pray in the inflatable helmet before their game against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks students cheer at the conclusion of the national anthem before their game against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Shaker Reisig is hoisted into the air by Gustavo Patino-Uribe after scoring a touchdown against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Union's Da'Monn Sanders II cheers on the sidelines during their game against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Union Receiver Jordan Savedra has a pass broken up in the end zone by Jenks defenders Jalyn Stanford(4), Glenver Jones(2) and Cade Stacy(3) and plays Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks students cheer during their game against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Jalyn Stanford runs the ball under pressure from Union's Cade Stacy in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Union takes the field for their game against Jenks in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Shaker Reisig runs for a touchdown under pressure from Devin Robinson of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Shaker Reisig celebrates as he is hoisted into the air after scoring a touchdown against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Shaker Reisig runs for a touchdown under pressure from Devin Robinson of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll runs the ball under pressure from Union's Devin Robinson in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
JENKS FOOTBALL
In spite of a left-shoulder injury, Jenks' Jaiden Carroll rushed for 147 yards as the Trojans defeated Union in Saturday's Class 6AI championship game.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Union's Da'Monn Sanders II cheers on the sidelines during their game against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks students cheer during their game against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll runs the ball under pressure from Union's Devin Robinson in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll runs the ball under pressure from Union's Devin Robinson in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Union The Crew members Alex Scott(left) applies gold paint to Zurich Chicoine before their game against Jenks in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks students cheer during their game against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
UNION FOOTBALL
In December, Shaker Reisig quarterbacked the Jenks Trojans to a Class 6AI championship victory over Union. On Friday, Reisig officially was added to the Union football roster. He and his family have moved into the Union district.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Jaiden Carroll runs the ball against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Rovaughn Banks of Union runs the ball under pressure from Ty Willis of Jenks in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Shaker Reisig runs for a touchdown under pressure from Devin Robinson of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Shaker Reisig runs for a touchdown under pressure from Devin Robinson of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks' Trey Gibbs celebrates with Glenver Jones after he recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Jenks vs. Union
Jenks celebrates with their trophy after defeating Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
