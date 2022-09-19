OK Preps Extra podcast: Games really start counting now

In this week's episode, Barry Lewis and Dean Ruhl reveal their surprise 3-0 teams. Rogers has impressed Barry. Dean is very impressed with Reese Roller and Verdigris. Dean and Barry also talk about which player has stood out so far this season.
