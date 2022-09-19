 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

OK Preps Extra podcast: Games really start counting now

  • Updated
  • 0

In this week's episode, Barry Lewis and Dean Ruhl reveal their surprise 3-0 teams. Rogers has impressed Barry. Dean is very impressed with Reese Roller and Verdigris. Dean and Barry also talk about which player has stood out so far this season.

Related

Verdigris routs Beggs in 40-6 win, Demons honor former running back with field dedication

This week's rankings

People are also reading…

All-World QBs shine in Week 3

This week's games

Contact us

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

High School Sports Writer Dean Ruhl: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Nominations, scores and stats:

Barry Lewis (football) and Bryce McKinnis (other fall sports) will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season. 

Bryce.McKinnis@tulsaworld.com | Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com

Call in scores

Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season. Email to sports@tulsaworld.com |or call 918-581-8355 or 1-800-944-PLAY

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OK Preps Extra podcast: Games really start counting now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert