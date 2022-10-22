 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK Preps Extra podcast: Gage Gundy on the unfairness of transfers, not being fired up about NIL and watching film with his famous dad

In this bonus edition of the OK Preps Extra podcast, Dean Ruhl talks with the Stillwater senior quarterback about a variety of topics, including his thoughts that kids in the Tulsa area transfer too much, his thoughts on NIL as well as what it's like to have Mike Gundy for a dad.

Oct. 10, 2022 video. Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach's youngest son, Gage Gundy, is currently quarterback for the Pioneers. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

