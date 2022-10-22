OK Preps Extra podcast: Gage Gundy on the unfairness of transfers, not being fired up about NIL and watching film with his famous dad

In this bonus edition of the OK Preps Extra podcast, Dean Ruhl talks with the Stillwater senior quarterback about a variety of topics, including his thoughts that kids in the Tulsa area transfer too much, his thoughts on NIL as well as what it's like to have Mike Gundy for a dad.
Barry Lewis (football) and Bryce McKinnis (other fall sports) will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season.
Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season.
sports@tulsaworld.com |or call 918-581-8355 or 1-800-944-PLAY
Week 8 Oklahoma high school football team rankings
Class 6AI team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Bixby (1) 7-0
2. Union (2) 7-0
3. Norman North (4) 5-2
4. Jenks (5) 5-2
5. Mustang (3) 5-2
6. Owasso (6) 3-4
7. Enid (8) 4-3
8. Broken Arrow (7) 2-5
9. Moore (10) 4-3
10. Edmond Memorial (—) 4-3
Class 6AII team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Stillwater (1) 7-0
2. Choctaw (2) 6-1
3. Deer Creek (3) 6-1
4. Muskogee (4) 7-0
5. B.T. Washington (5) 4-3
6. Sand Springs (6) 4-3
7. Ponca City (9) 3-4
8. Lawton (7) 5-2
9. Bartlesville (8) 3-4
10. Tahlequah (10) 2-5
Class 5A team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Coweta (1) 7-0
2. McAlester (3) 6-1
3. Del City (4) 6-1
4. Collinsville (5) 7-0
5. Guthrie (6) 6-1
6. MWC Carl Albert (7) 6-2
7. OKC McGuinness (2) 6-1
8. Grove (8) 7-0
9. Midwest City (10) 5-2
10. Piedmont (—) 5-2
Class 4A team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Cushing (1) 7-0
2. Elk City (3) 6-1
3. Bethany (4) 6-1
4. Wagoner (5) 4-3
5. Broken Bow (8) 6-1
6. Poteau (2) 5-1
7. Blanchard (6) 5-2
8. Tuttle (7) 5-2
9. Newcastle (9) 6-1
10. Hilldale (—) 5-2
Class 3A team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Lincoln Christian (1) 6-1
2. Metro Christian (2) 7-0
3. OKC Heritage Hall (3) 6-1
4. Verdigris (5) 6-1
5. Cascia Hall (4) 5-2
6. Muldrow (—) 6-1
7. Bristow (8) 5-2
8. Lone Grove (10) 5-2
9. Stigler (6) 6-1
10. Plainview (7) 5-2
Class 2A team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Washington (1) 7-0
2. Rejoice Christian (2) 7-0
3. OKC Millwood (3) 6-1
4. Vian (4) 5-2
5. Eufaula (5) 6-1
6. Cl. Sequoyah (6) 6-1
7. Beggs (8) 5-2
8. Prague (9) 7-0
9. Kiefer (10) 7-0
10. Vinita (7) 6-1
Class A, B and C team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L Class A 1. Ringling (1) 7-0
2. Gore (2) 7-0
3. Fairview (3) 7-0
4. Tonkawa (4) 7-0
5. Colcord (5) 7-0
6. Hominy (6) 7-0
7. Crescent (7) 6-0
8. Walters (8) 7-0
9. Wynnewood (9) 6-1
10. Chr. Heritage (10) 6-2
Class B 1. Okla. Bible (1) 7-0
2. Seiling (2) 6-1
3. Laverne (3) 6-1
4. Regent Prep (4) 6-0
5. Dewar (5) 6-0
6. Turpin (8) 7-0
7. Balko-Forgan (6) 5-2
8. Shattuck (7) 4-2
9. Covington-Douglas (9) 6-1
10. Hollis (10) 5-1
Class C 1. Waynoka (1) 7-0
2. Tipton (2) 7-0
3. Timberlake (3) 6-1
4. Maud (4) 7-0
5. Wesleyan Christian (5) 6-1
6. Mt. View-Gotebo (7) 4-2
7. Wilson (6) 5-1
8. Coyle (9) 4-3
9. Maysville (—) 5-2
10. Medford (—) 5-2
Oct. 10, 2022 video. Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach's youngest son, Gage Gundy, is currently quarterback for the Pioneers. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics
